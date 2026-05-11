Volunteer rescuers play growing role in Estonia's crisis preparedness

Estonia is increasingly relying on volunteer rescuers as their role expands from emergency response into broader crisis preparedness.

The Rescue Board says volunteers now contribute to disaster response, prevention work and civil defense as well.

Chief volunteer coordinator Margus Möldri said their network already includes thousands of volunteers working for over 100 volunteer rescue brigades across the country, and with their list of responsibilities steadily expanding, the agency is looking to grow its ranks even more.

"Today we have over 3,000 volunteers and our network includes 118 volunteer rescue brigades," Möldri said.

While firefighting and rescue work remains the agency's core task, he noted prevention efforts and civil defense have become increasingly important as well.

He also pointed to joint duty shifts where volunteers work alongside professional rescuers.

Personnel in specialized roles such as auxiliary explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) require more extensive training and background checks, but all volunteers begin with completing a standard training course.

"After passing the course, they can start work as level one volunteer rescuers," Möldri said.

Balancing rescue with other work

More than 100 new volunteers join the system each year, often balancing rescue work with jobs or other responsibilities and responding when available.

"Your typical volunteer is that classic someone who comes running from home, a field or work somewhere to help other people," Möldri said.

Their role becomes especially critical in major crises, when professional resources alone may be stretched thin.

If large evacuation centers need to be opened, these volunteers will be the ones receiving, directing and assisting all the displaced arrivals, he explained, underscoring the essential role they play.

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