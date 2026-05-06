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Gallery: Firefighters work overnight to contain Ida-Viru County blazes

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The forest fire near the village of Vaivina, Ida-Viru County, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
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Firefighters in Ida-Viru County battled through the night Tuesday to Wednesday to contain wildfires spanning a total of 20 hectares.

The blazes broke out in forested land near the villages of Konju and Vaivina in Jõhvi Municipality.

This followed a peat bog fire covering several hectares in Viljandi County, extinguished Monday.

The Environmental Agency (Keskonnaagentuur) has issued a high fire risk warning in several parts of Estonia, and with dry and sunny conditions forecast for the coming days, this risk will remain high.

The first blaze in Tuesday's incident was reported a little after noon in Konju, and was estimated to be burning in over 4 hectares of land, while about four hours later another wildfire estimated at roughly half the size was called in to rescuers in Vaivina, just a couple of kilometers away.

Both fire sites were in hard-to-access locations in land used for forestry, with some open, peat-rich soil areas and scrub land, as well as former quarry zones. Fire crews were able to reach the zones including by using off-road vehicles, but the fires spread in the intervening time.

At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, Ida Rescue Center field commander Ivo Laaniste said that, fanned by strong winds, the fires had spread and rescuers had been unable to contain the blazes as a result. The Vaivina fire had doubled in size to about 8 hectares by that time. The winds later dying down brought hope that the fires might be brought under control through the night — and around half an hour before midnight the board announced both fires had been contained.

The burn zone at Vaivina had grown to 12 hectares by that time, while the Konju affected area stayed at approximately 8 hectares.

Extinguishing and final work was set to continue Wednesday morning, the board said.
With both blazes, full-time Rescue Board (Päästeamet) crews were joined by volunteer Päästeliit personnel.

Rescue authorities are urging people to exercise caution outdoors.
What fire safety steps should you take when out in the natural environment?

The state forestry commission (RMK) has issued the following guidelines when barbecuing or lighting campfires on its land, which can be applied more broadly in natural areas:

  • Only use designated campfire and barbecue zones.
  • Use firewood sparingly – the RMK often provides brushwood and branches.
  • Never leave a campfire unattended
  • Make sure a bonfire is fully extinguished before leaving.
  • Dispose of barbecue embers in the zones provided.
  • Cigarette etc. smoking must only take place in permitted zones.
     
     

If you spot a forest or brush fire, dial 112, the emergency number. The Rescue Board has further information on what to do when spotting a fire here.

At the highest level warnings, making campfires and barbecues is banned in any case.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel, Rene Kundla

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