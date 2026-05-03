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Rescuers put out 16 forest and grass fires on Saturday

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Burnt grass in Piistaoja village on May 2, 2026.
Burnt grass in Piistaoja village on May 2, 2026. Source: Päästeamet
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The emergency services on Saturday were called to 16 grass and forest fires, mostly caused by campfires or grilling. No one was injured.

Rescue Board official Indrek Tõnson said: "Grass fires are not inevitable, but a preventable accident. Most of them are caused by human activity, and in windy and dry weather, the spread of fire can very quickly get out of control."

The emergency center received a report of the largest landscape fire of the day, in Piistaoja village in Tori municipality in Pärnu County, at 2:52 p.m.

According to the report, dry grass had caught fire from a campfire, and by the time rescuers arrived, about 300 square meters of grassland was burning. Due to strong winds, the fire spread quickly and also moved toward the forest.

In total, four hectares of grassland and 7,000 square meters of forest burned.

The most unusual fire in terms of location occurred in Tammemäe quarry in Saku municipality, on Donquixote Island. The first report of a rising column of smoke reached rescuers at 1:50 p.m. Professional units from Jüri, Kesklinn, and Nõmme, along with volunteers from Rae, rushed to the scene. A boat was also brought along to reach the island.

Initial drone reconnaissance determined that grassland and forest undergrowth were burning on the island. Equipment and rescuers were loaded onto the boat, they traveled to the island, and began to bring the fire under control. Water supply was ensured using motor pumps from the quarry.

By the evening, the fire had been localized, but extinguishing operations continue.

The fire hazard will persist on Sunday as well, especially in central and southern Estonia.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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