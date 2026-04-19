Rescue workers tackle fire beneath powerlines in Ida-Viru County

Firefighters are extinguishing a 30-hectare fire near Kohtla-Järve, eastern Estonia, after a patch of land caught fire beneath several powerlines. Arson is suspected as the cause of the blaze.

The Rescue Board was called to the scene in Oru on Saturday, which is on peatlands.

"On Sunday, we are carrying out follow-up extinguishing work. There is a danger that the spruce forest behind it will catch fire. In several places, it is possible to see smoke rising, and we checked with a thermal camera — there are still a great many fire pockets," said Valvi Väli, field commander at the Estonian Rescue Board.

Working conditions are difficult, he added.

"The area cannot be reached by car, only special equipment can get there, and the peat is such that it requires a great deal of water to soak it through. The wind is strong, the wind is swirling. People have ash and soot in their eyes. It is really unpleasant to do this kind of work," Väli said.

Firefighters putting out a blaze in Oru, Ida-Viru County, beneath powerlines on 19.04.2026. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

There is still a high fire risk in the area because the grass beneath the nearby power line is dry.

"Elering should mow and maintain these areas beneath the lines, but it seems that, unfortunately, they do not have the capacity to do so," Väli said.

There are fires in the area every year, although last year was an exception due to the rainy spring.

The Rescue Board has been called to more than 100 wildfires this spring due to the very dry weather. The number of blazes caused by bonfires have nearly tripled this year compared to last year.

If the fire gets out of control, call the 112 emergency number. It should also be remembered that burning dry grass is prohibited by law in Estonia.

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