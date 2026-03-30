Rescue Board tackles over 130 fires due to dry spring weather

The Rescue Board has been called to more than 100 wildfires this spring due to the very dry weather. The number of blazes caused by bonfires has nearly tripled this year compared to last year.

Gardeners are familiar with the burning anticipation that arrives with the first signs of melting snow and the urge to grab a rake and spruce up the beloved garden again. The columns of smoke rising from the corners of rural yards can be seen as one of the signs of spring.

However, due to the very dry spring, even a carefully supervised bonfire can spread.

As a result, firefighters have had busy weekends, with a sharp increase in callouts. This year, firefighters have responded to more than 130 landscape fires compared to 55 in the same period last year and 26 in 2024.

"This year, the grass is drier than last year or the year before. The snow melted quite quickly, and no moisture remained. It ignites more easily," said Roman Abubikirov, proceedings officer at the South Rescue Center.

There is no ban on making bonfires if they are done at a sufficient distance from buildings, the surrounding area is cleared, and the fire is made in calm weather. Equipment to extinguish the fire also needs to be close by.

"If there's a fire extinguisher, that's good. If there's a hose with water, that's very good. A shovel, a rake… If there's nothing else, there are all sorts of tricks. You can even wet your jacket and use it to beat it out. The fire should be smothered," said Argo Puna, team leader of the Põlva rescue command.

If the fire gets out of control, call the 112 emergency number. It should also be remembered that burning dry grass is prohibited by law in Estonia.

A carelessly made fire can result in a fine, and two have already been issued this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!