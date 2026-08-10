Rescuers extinguish Rääma peat‑bog fire

Firefighters had extinguished the Rääma bog fire in Tori municipality by Tuesday, Rescue Board says.

"On Tuesday morning before 8 a.m., the Rescue Board conducted a drone survey over the Rääma bog. No hotspots were detected," said Rescue Board communications chief Anu Villmann.

On Monday at 13:08, the emergency center received a report that the Rääma peat bog in Kilksama village, Tori municipality in Pärnu County, was burning across an area of roughly ten hectares. Strong winds were complicating firefighting efforts. Residents in nearby areas were asked to close windows and ventilation systems.

Because several hotspots were burning in the peat layer, rescuers used drones above the bog to survey the area, determine the size of the fire, and locate all ignition points.

The Rescue Board asked residents in Kilksama, Selja, and Lepplaane near the Rääma bog to keep their doors and windows closed, and urged both locals and others not to go near the bog out of curiosity.

Professional and volunteer firefighters from Pärnu, Pärnu‑Jaagupi, Paide, Häädemeeste, Vändra, Sindi, Are, and Taali responded to the fire.

This article has been updated with the latest situation on 11. august.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!