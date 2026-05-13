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Fire services put out blaze at hangars close to Tallinn

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The fire service were called to put out a fire at two hangars in Iru, close to Tallinn, on May 12, 2026.
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Emergency services extinguished fires at two hangars in the village of Iru on the outskirts of Tallinn on Tuesday evening.

Rescue crews were called to the scene at 5:30 p.m. The hangars are located next to the Iru Power Plant and a fuel terminal.

On Tuesday evening, Anastassia Tulskaja, duty press spokesperson for the Northern Rescue Center, said no one was injured.

Professional rescue crews from Jüri, Kehra, Kesklinn, Kose, Lasnamäe, Lilleküla, Pirita, Muuga and Keila, as well as volunteer crews from Saku, Kostivere, Aruküla, Kolga and Tabasalu, responded to the incident.

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