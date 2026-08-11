X!

Three buses catch fire at old bus depot in Kohtla‑Järve

News
The burned‑out bus in Kohtla‑Järve.
The burned‑out bus in Kohtla‑Järve. Source: Ida Rescue Center
News

During the night of 11 August, a fire broke out at the old bus depot in Kohtla‑Järve. Flames engulfed three buses and partially a truck trailer. Because of suspected arson, police were called to the scene.

At 01:53 on 11 August, rescuers received a call to the Oru district of Kohtla‑Järve, to Briketi tänav, where buses were burning with open flames on the grounds of the old bus depot and explosions could be heard, the Ida Rescue Center reported.

Rescuers had to extinguish three separately standing buses. The fire also partially spread to a truck trailer.

Due to suspicion of arson, police were summoned to the scene.

The last time buses and buildings in this area caught fire was on 2 August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Viktor Solts, Argo Ideon

Source: rus.err.ee

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:16

10th Baltic Film Days bring the best of new Latvian and Lithuanian cinema

11.08

Estonian yacht NOLA wins class at prestigious Copa del Rey regatta

11.08

Ironman swimming stage moves to Raku Lake as Tallinn eyes 2028 event

11.08

Kuressaare Airport closure raises tourism concerns during August peak

11.08

Community center in rural Estonian village to double as local crisis hub

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk Updated

11.08

Riigikogu speaker: Ülle Madise is ready to run for president Updated

11.08

Developers plan rental housing next to Tallinn bus station

11.08

Allan Eichenbaum: Let's learn universal health insurance from the best

11.08

Three buses catch fire at old bus depot in Kohtla‑Järve

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

11.08

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10.08

Estonia axes unemployment benefit for young people finishing conscription

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk Updated

11.08

Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian seal-watching tour attracts the animals with classical music

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo