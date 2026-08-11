Three buses catch fire at old bus depot in Kohtla‑Järve

During the night of 11 August, a fire broke out at the old bus depot in Kohtla‑Järve. Flames engulfed three buses and partially a truck trailer. Because of suspected arson, police were called to the scene.

At 01:53 on 11 August, rescuers received a call to the Oru district of Kohtla‑Järve, to Briketi tänav, where buses were burning with open flames on the grounds of the old bus depot and explosions could be heard, the Ida Rescue Center reported.

Rescuers had to extinguish three separately standing buses. The fire also partially spread to a truck trailer.

Due to suspicion of arson, police were summoned to the scene.

The last time buses and buildings in this area caught fire was on 2 August.

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