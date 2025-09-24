Next nationwide emergency siren test scheduled for November or December

Following lessons learned from issues in a spring rehearsal, the Rescue Board is planning a new full-scale emergency alert test in the last two months of this year.

This will include sounding sirens at a higher volume than in mid-May's test, one of the main issues reported at the time.

At the same time, the state is also developing a web-based flash notification system, considered superior to the app notification and SMS system currently in use.

"After the spring test, we received a great deal of information — both about what works and what needs improvement. Over the summer, we've carried out extensive repairs to the siren network," said Argo Kerb, head of the Rescue Board's emergency notification and communications department.

Among other issues, it became clear that a significant portion of the siren post electronics was faulty, meaning only 70 out of 121 sirens activated during the test on May 14 this year.

"These were electronics delivered during the Covid era," Kerb said.

"All those faulty electronics have now been replaced over the summer. In August, we also conducted a real activation test using a silent file. While in the spring we learned that many sirens didn't receive the alert, triggered it late, or did so incorrectly, the August test using the silent file was successful across all sirens. Now our goal is to test all emergency notification channels again in autumn and winter — both individually and as a complete system," Kerb went on.

Network-based emergency alert system is expected to be operational by 2027

The state Rescue Board (Päästeamet) says it hopes to conduct a next full system test in November or December. That test will still rely on the current emergency notification channels. However, the aim is to launch a cell-bsed flash broadcast system, capable of notifying the public within seconds, by 2027.

"Right now, our working emergency channels include app-based alerts, ERR broadcast channels, sirens, and SMS. The experience from Ukraine shows that during prolonged crises, it is crucial for people to have mobile apps, which can sometimes transmit much more than just text or images," Kerb went on.

The government in August allocated funding to the Ministry of the Interior to develop a mobile phone-based cell broadcast alert system.

"Unlike with SMS, a cell broadcast alert reaches all phones within seconds. We have secured development funding starting next year, and the goal is to have it up and running by 2027," Kerb said.

He added that this represents a major technological project, one which must be developed in cooperation with Estonia's telecoms companies. Tech corporations Apple and Google will need to enable the necessary features in all smartphones used in Estonia via software updates too, he said.

The first siren of Estonia's new 22-city network was tested November 30, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"A one-year development time-frame is actually quite fast, both globally and in terms of Estonia's needs. Since we now know from the alert system test that we need another fast and far-reaching channel alongside the apps, we've put this development on a fast track. The government has formally tasked us with this," Kerb noted.

As things stand, the government has allocated €3.6 million for the development of the cell broadcast system. "This includes both development costs and the various licensing fees required," he added.

The long-term maintenance and operational costs of the system will become clear in the coming years.

"But the unique aspect of cell broadcasting is that, unlike SMS — where the cost of sending alerts is very high, and the spring test alone cost €90,000 — there will be no such sending costs for cell broadcast alerts," Kerb said.

Sirens to be tested at full volume

The next emergency alert system test is scheduled for late November or early December. "The exact date depends on several decisions — both at the Riigikogu level, relating to the adoption of the Emergency Act, and on our ability to inform the public properly. A test involving sirens requires a high level of public awareness," Kerb said.

The Rescue Board says it plans to test the sirens at a higher sound volume than in spring too, when they were set at 70 percent of the maximum.

"We need to test them at maximum volume to assess how well the sirens can be heard in urban environments. In the spring, we didn't get reliable data on audibility due to technical and software issues," Kerb said.

The Rescue Board will use feedback from this test to make a decision on whether the siren network needs to be made more dense in certain areas, whether the locations of some siren posts should be changed, or whether the current setup is sufficient.

On May 14, during the Siil military exercise, the nationwide EE-ALARM emergency alert system was activated for the first time.

Sirens sounded in 22 towns and in the vicinity of Tallinn. On that day, people received two test alerts via multiple channels: the "Ole valmis!" and "Eesti äpp" mobile apps; SMS messages; a text crawl on ERR's TV channels ETV and ETV+; the ERR.ee website; and via ERR's mobile app.

Estonia's first nationwide emergency alert test in May exposed a number of shortcomings including warning messages to phones being delayed, while the 1247 national information line was unobtainable. Of 121 sirens designated, only 70 activated without issues. One of the main problems subsequently revealed was that chips used in the sirens mostly needed replacing.

A nationwide test was also carried out in August, but without sound that time.

