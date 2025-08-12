Nationwide siren alarm test taking place at 2 p.m. without sound

Estonia's emergency siren network will be tested again on Tuesday afternoon to see how recent improvements work. However, there will be no sound used.

Earlier this year, the first nationwide test of Estonia's emergency sirens took place which revealed several faults.

Over the past two months, the Information Technology and Development Center of the Ministry of the Interior (SMIT) has replaced potentially faulty hardware in all siren posts.

A test will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Mait Vaiksaar, SMIT's head of core services, said the test will simulate a real large-scale activation using an audio file containing only silence.

"A control activation is needed to ensure the basic functioning of the siren network for future testing as well as for crises. It is also necessary to assess the system's technical readiness and the impact of improvements," he said, outlining the need for the test.

Estonia has a total of 121 siren posts in its 22 largest cities and county centers, as well as in several settlements near Tallinn.

The siren network is part of the EE-ALARM emergency alert system, the first stage of which was completed in the spring of 2025, in time for the first full emergency alert test.

What to do if you still hear the actual emergency siren sound around 2 p.m. on Tuesday:

This is a test, and there is no real danger. If during the test on Tuesday, August 12, at approximately 2 p.m. you hear the actual emergency siren sound somewhere, please call the national information line at 1247 and report the location where the siren can be heard.

Information about the test can be found at: www.kriis.ee, www.olevalmis.ee, and on the Rescue Board's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Call the emergency number 112 only if you need immediate assistance.

