Rescue Service asks for feedback after EE-ALARM public warning system test

The Rescue Service is asking Estonian residents to submit feedback by the end of the week about the impact of the nationwide EE-ALARM test that took place on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Rescue Services Agency, together with partners, tested the nationwide public warning system EE-ALARM.

Advance notification began around midday, when SMS messages about the test started being sent to people. Within half an hour, the message reached one million devices, the agency said.

The siren network was activated at 3 p.m., and according to initial data, all siren posts were triggered within seconds and at the intended volume.

Notifications were sent via the Eesti app and the "Ole valmis!" mobile application, and ticker messages were displayed on ERR channels.

The Rescue Services asks everyone to provide feedback on the EE-ALARM test via the website kriis.ee. Feedback can be submitted until the end of the week in Estonian, English or Russian.

The red ticker banner on the ERR website during the test. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

One of the main objectives was to understand the reach of the siren network in smaller towns – Haapsalu, Paide, Saku and Peetri – and see what more needs to be done.

As the large-scale crisis response exercise ILVES 2026 is taking place simultaneously, more than 130 companies, authorities and civil organisations also practised preparedness and sheltering during the test.

Deputy Director General of the Estonian Rescue Services Agency Viktor Saaremets said the public warning test is an excellent opportunity to take a moment to analyse one's personal level of crisis preparedness.

"Nationwide testing of the public warning system is gradually becoming routine, and now is the best time to think through how to act in different crises, both individually and as a family," he said.

The next test will take place on October 14.

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