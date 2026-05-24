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Estonia's next public warning test takes place on June 10

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Estonia tested its nationwide public warning system on Wednesday afternoon. May 14, 2025.
Estonia tested its nationwide public warning system on Wednesday afternoon. May 14, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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A nationwide test of the EE‑ALARM public warning system will take place across Estonia on the afternoon of June 10.

In the morning, a reminder SMS will be sent about the test taking place between 15:00 and 15:10.

During the test, sirens will be activated in larger settlements, alerts will be sent via the Eesti app and the "Ole valmis!" mobile application, and ticker alerts will be displayed on ERR channels. 

You can find out more information about crisis preparedness here.

Another test will take place on October 14.

Estonia's emergency siren network spans 22 towns and cities across the country, covering 65 percent of the populace. Source: ERR News

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Editor: Helen Wright

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