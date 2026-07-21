Estonia to shift to mostly two-person ambulance crews by 2028

Estonia's ambulance service is to be overhauled and a more streamlined structure will enter work from 2028, mostly using two-person crews and aimed at regional standardization.

Two state bodies, the Health Board (Tervisamet) and the Health Insurance Fund (Tervisekassa) are developing the new model, which they said in a joint statement will position ambulance crews more closely in line with actual demand, and will bring emergency care closer to people.

Regional disparities will be reduced, the authorities said. As well as mostly two-person crews staffing ambulances, there will be fewer ambulance teams working nights, under the 2028 new plan.

"This is a more flexible deployment and operating model, allowing ambulance crews to be positioned closer to people and providing better coverage in areas where the current network does not ensure sufficiently even access," the Health Insurance Fund and the Health Board said in a joint statement.

For more serious cases, resuscitation units are planned to support ambulance crews, while physician support teams will be added in every region.

The two authorities said that adding physician support teams to regional Estonia will help standardize service quality and improve the handling of more complex cases throughout Estonia. "Medical expertise will no longer be concentrated solely in the larger centers, but will become more flexibly available across the regions. In addition, development of telemedicine support and the e-ambulance system for ambulance crews will continue, helping ensure the provision of a uniform ambulance service throughout Estonia," the statement went on.

Specialized capabilities will be important under the new model. Field supervisors, first response teams, physician support teams and resuscitation units will be available across Estonia to assist ambulance crews treating critically ill patients, during peak demand and at complex incidents.

"First response teams have an important role on the smaller islands, where maintaining a permanent full-scale ambulance crew is not practical given population distribution and call volumes. A local team can begin providing care before additional ambulance resources arrive or before the patient is transported," the statement continued. Areas where weather conditions, geography or transport connections may affect response times are to be particularly in focus.

Under the 2028 network model, new ambulance bases will be added in four regions of Estonia. Healthcare authorities will select locations based on where they most improve emergency care access, considering distances, population distribution, call volumes and response times.

The Health Board and Health Insurance Fund note ambulance workload varies by time of day. In 2025, 64 percent of call-outs occurred during daytime and 36 percent at night. Therefore, the new model expands the daytime network, while reducing night crews but maintaining emergency care readiness across Estonia, authorities emphasized, with emergency coverage preserved throughout the country despite fewer overnight units.

Estonia will retain medical ambulance services, with nurse- or doctor-led crews and healthcare status maintained.

The new network model will primarily use two-person ambulance crews, while three-person crews will remain in areas and situations requiring them.

The Health Insurance Fund plans to announce a public tender for new ambulance service funding contracts no later than September 30 this year, to replace the current ambulance service contracts, which expire on the last day of next year.

Ambulance provision is organized on a regional basis.

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