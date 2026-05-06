Tallinn hospitals to merge in 2028

East Tallinn Central Hospital and West Tallinn Central Hospital will merge in 2028 as the first step of the consolidation process of the capital's medical facilities, the City of Tallinn has said.

Alongside the two city-owned central hospitals, Tallinn Ambulance Service and Tallinn Dental Clinic will also be incorporated into the Tallinn Hospital group structure, the Tallinn City Government announced.

The inclusion of Tallinn Children's Hospital has not yet been decided. Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller (Reform) said she supports merging the facility with the state-owned North Estonia Medical Center.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Riina Solman (Isamaa) said the process has been deliberately paused.

"We have not abandoned it, but we consider it important to take time and analyze and weigh this issue very thoroughly to ensure the best possible treatment options for children in the future as well," she told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Riina Solman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The city's general objectives for Tallinn Hospital state that the group's healthcare services will be organized through its subsidiaries to improve efficient management and coordination, better use of resources, and provide high-quality services.

The quality and accessibility of treatment must be guaranteed both for residents of Tallinn and Harju County and, in specialties of nationwide importance, for all residents of Estonia.

The group must also ensure the continuity of healthcare services in emergency situations.

Mayor of Tallinn Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa) said: "Through the public limited company Tallinn Hospital, the city is bringing its hospitals and healthcare institutions together into a single organization to increase their efficiency and unify the group's management functions. The financial resources freed up can be directed toward improving treatment quality, staff development and new strategic investments."

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

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