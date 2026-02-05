X!

Sillamäe to get first fully renovated apartment building

Sillamäe.
Sillamäe. Source: Helen Wright
In Ida-Viru County, Sillamäe is preparing to fully overhaul its first apartment building, upgrading a Soviet-era block near the bus station with mostly state funding.

The four-story, 32-unit building at Kesk 63, built in 1967, will be the first in the northeastern coastal city to undergo a complete renovation.

The project, for a type of housing commonly known as a khrushchyovka, will be financed 80 percent with state funds.

Resident Tatjana said the overhaul is long overdue, even if it initially raised concerns among tenants, many of whom are pensioners. She noted that the building's utilities are in need of updates, even as residents worry about long-term loan repayments tied to the renovations.

"I wouldn't say the building is cold; the radiators are hot," Tatjana said. Still, she explained that windy weather is enough to quickly chill apartments, highlighting the need for better insulation.

Apartment association chair Maria Bolšakova said the residents' decision to move forward was a major commitment, with the project costing about €1.28 million. She added that not all apartment associations in Sillamäe have been willing to take on similar upgrades.

Example of a fully overhauled khrushchyovka apartment building in Central Tartu. Source: Silver Siilak/author's submission

"Of course there will be savings, and the building will be warmer too," Bolšakova said, pointing to cracks in the structure and harsh coastal winds.

She explained that an existing roofing loan was merged with the new renovation loan, a move allowed under the financing terms.

Under the plan, residents of Kesk 63 will pay about €1.27 per square meter a month over 30 years.

The khrushchyovka will be renovated using an industrial reconstruction method, with factory-produced panels attached to the existing structure. Architect Priit Hamer drew up the design concept, which also includes adding balconies — a new feature for the building's units.

Construction work is expected to be completed by the end of August, making it the city's first fully renovated apartment building.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Sillamäe to get first fully renovated apartment building

