Photos: Sillamäe linking beach promenade, trail with bike, pedestrian path

New bike and pedestrian path in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County. November 2023
In the coastal Northeastern Estonian city of Sillamäe, a new, more than €700,000 bike and pedestrian path will soon link a walking trail with the beach promenade completed three years ago.

Work is currently underway to finish the 830-meter-long, four-meter long bike and pedestrian path – known in Estonian as a "light traffic" path (kergliiklustee) – in Sillamäe, the price of which is being funded in part by the state.

"The new light traffic path has not only street lighting, but also street furniture: various means for leisure, features needed for sports as well as benches," highlighted Sillamäe Deputy Mayor Aleksei Stepanov (Center).

Stepanov admitted that construction of the seaside path didn't manage to escape the unexpected.

"During construction we encountered a situation where compared with the designed solution, the ground level at the shoreline had dropped some 70 centimeters," he explained. "This entails an additional volume of shoreline protection as well as the need to extend the stairs."

Located at the mouth of the Sõtke River and with a population of 12,000, the Ida-Viru city of Sillamäe is planning on connecting all of its most important locations with a network of bike and pedestrian paths in the coming years.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

