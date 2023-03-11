Sillamäe gets €150,000 towards Ukraine war refugees apartment renovation

The Ida-Viru County town of Sillamäe has received almost €150,000 in state support, aimed at the refurbishment of apartments to house people who have fled the war in Ukraine.

The town received more support than any other municipality in the county, and is one of 53 (of 79) municipalities in Estonia to receive support totaling €3.3 million, for the purpose of housing Ukrainian refugees.

A total of 11 apartment, in six buildings, will be refurbished.

Sillamäe development adviser, Allen Allet, said the apartments: "Have come into the city's hands, after an owner has passed away or due to some other factor. Some of them have not been cleaned and are actually apartments in very poor condition."

The apartments will be fully ready by the end of October, he added.

At the same time, they only represent a small proportion of the total number of municipal apartments – which total 150, Allet said – to be refurbished extensively.

The scheme requires the apartments be leased to Ukraine war refugees for one year, beyond which there are no restrictions on the type of tenant permitted.

Allet said other potential recipients will include teachers, in high demand in the town, while some companies are looking to expand in Sillamäe, and their workers may also be able to be so housed, he added.

Nationwide, 243 housing units are to be refurbished for the express purposes of letting out to war refugees.

