Incoming Estonian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina presents credentials

Estonia's new Ambassador to Bosnia Herzegovina Raul Toomas presenting his credentials to Željka Cvijanović.
Estonia's new Ambassador to Bosnia Herzegovina Raul Toomas presenting his credentials to Željka Cvijanović. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
New Estonian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Raul Toomas has presented his credentials.

"I congratulated Bosnia and Herzegovina on obtaining EU candidate country status, while emphasizing that reforms should continue," ambassador Toomas said on the occasion of presenting his credentials to Željka Cvijanović, Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We talked about raising the cost of the war for Russia and holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine," Toomas said, of the post ceremony conversation.

"We also discussed closer cooperation in tourism and various digital projects," he added, via a foreign ministry press release.

Toomas and Cvijanović concentrated on relations between the two countries and the situation in Ukraine, with the ambasador recognizing Bosnia and Herzegovina for joining sanctions imposed against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which started over a year ago.

Estonia has long been a staunch supporter of the EU integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ministry says, while the pair covered the security situation in the Western Balkans, the dialogue for permanent peace, regional energy policy and Estonia's cyber and digital solutions.

Raul Toomas marks his 40th birthday today, Saturday, and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2005.

He has held various positions in the Foreign Ministry, the Estonian embassy in Budapest and Prague and has worked as Estonia's permanent representation to the European Union in Brussels.

Toomas was a counsellor at the Estonian embassy in Kyiv2014-2017, and at the Chisinau office of the Bucharest embassy.

Since 2022, Ambassador Toomas has been accredited to Montenegro, North Macedonia and Hungary, while he resides in Budapest.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

