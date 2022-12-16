European Council focuses on support for Ukraine, security, energy

EU heads of state and government met in Brussels on Thursday, where the European Council focused on ongoing support for Ukraine, security matters, energy as well as approved granting Bosnia and Herzegovina EU candidate country status.

"The European Union and Estonia have been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine and resisting Russian aggression," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said following the summit according to a press release. "Today we discussed how to move forward in prosecuting Russia for the crime of aggression and using frozen assets in support of Ukraine. The European Commission was instructed to make swift progress on this."

According to the Estonian head of government, a series of important decisions were adopted in support of Ukraine as well.

"The EU will continue to support Ukraine militarily and will provide financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of €18 billion," she said. "The sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU were also extended, and the next package of sanctions was agreed upon."

The European Council in Brussels being addressed remotely by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. December 15, 2022. Source: Stenbock House/Flickr

In the changed security situation, the EU also has to speed up and increase its defense industry and investments as well, she continued.

"The European Commission will continue to work rapidly on identifying and filling strategic gaps, for example through joint procurements to replenish stocks, the development of defense infrastructure as well as increasing rapid deployment capabilities," she said.

Important decisions at #EUCO.



Agreed on the next round of sanctions to Russia, and EUR 18 bn financial aid to Ukraine to help them win this war.



We'll take work forward to use Russia's frozen assets for reconstruction and holding Russia accountable for crime of aggression. 1/ pic.twitter.com/qv7lROLtKG — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 15, 2022

Discussed our preparedness for next winter. My message is clear: the cheapest energy is energy saved.



We must cooperate for joint purchases, connections and investing into renewables. 2/ — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 15, 2022

Thursday's European Council also discussed preparations for the next heating season.

"We need to start preparing for next winter today, because energy prices have the most direct impact on our wallets and well-being," Kallas stressed, adding that a lot can be done today already to ensure sufficient supplies and readiness for next winter.

"We discussed how to ensure sustainable and common European solutions," she said. "For example, by purchasing gas together, we can get cheaper prices, cooperate in sharing supplies and improving connections, invest in renewable energy, but also save energy. We are definitely better prepared for next winter."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at the European Council in Brussels on Thursday. December 15, 2022. Source: Stenbock House/Flickr

The heads of state and government of the EU also approved granting Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate country status for EU membership.

"I am pleased that Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the status of candidate country," Kallas said. "Estonia has always supported the enlargement policy of the EU."

I am glad that Bosnia and Herzegovina is EU candidate country now. Estonia has always supported EU enlargement. /3 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 15, 2022

Also discussed were the EU's economic situation as well as solutions to support its competitiveness.

Click here for a full overview of the conclusions adopted by the European Council on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!