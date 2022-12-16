Diplomat: Russia's defeat is precondition for sustainable peace in Europe

Jonatan Vseviov.
Jonatan Vseviov. Source: ERR
The only way "sustainable peace' in Europe is guaranteed is if Russia is defeated, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Jonatan Vseviov told counterparts during visits to Paris and Berlin on Friday.

"The precondition for sustainable peace in Europe is Russia's defeat," he said. "This is our best security guarantee because incomplete solutions would only provide Russia with an impetus to continue its aggression."

The top official met with his French counterpart Anne-Marie Descotes and Philippe Errera, Director General for Political and Security Affairs in Paris and State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis in Berlin.

Vseviov emphasizes that reconstruction must continue and that it is crucial to maintain hope in Ukrainians because it gives them the strength to keep fighting. 

"Russia must answer for the destruction it has caused in Ukraine," he said, this includes reparations and accountability for crimes of war and aggression.

Vseviov said the West's approach to Russia's aggression needs to be reconsidered.

During his meeting with Michaelis in Germany, he said aggression as a tool in European security policy must be completely discredited.

"This war not only threatens the security of Ukraine, it also defines the security of all of Europe," he said.

"The precondition for security and peace in Europe is the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

