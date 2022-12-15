Tallinn donates 20 buses to Ukraine

Ticket validator on a Tallinn city bus.
Ticket validator on a Tallinn city bus. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn city government decided Wednesday to donate 20 diesel buses to Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast in order to support the restoration of public transport services there.

"Tallinn has been supporting Ukrainian municipalities since the beginning of the war, and in addition to previous support, we are now donating 20 well-maintained buses to the local government of Zhytomyr Oblast," Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said according to a press release.

"A large part of the services provided by Ukrainian local authorities, such as public transport, utilities and education, have been affected by the war, and we are therefore trying to send additional aid to support these areas," he added.

Tallinn city government gave its consent to Tallinn City Transport (TLT), via the Estonian Red Cross, to donate 20 buses to Zhytomyr Oblast. The buses will be delivered to Ukraine in cooperation between TLT and the Estonian Red Cross, with handover and delivery costs borne by TLT.

Estonia's capital city has also recently donated six ambulances to Ukraine, 50 laptops to a school in Zhytomyr and essential supplies to a water company in Chernivtsi, as well as sent humanitarian aid to Lviv and Kyiv and financial support to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

This latest donation of 20 diesel buses follows on the heels of the latest by Estonia of 11 buses, which were dispatched to Ukraine last Friday filled with generators, power banks and uninterrupted power supplies (UPS).

To date, Estonia has sent more than 50 buses to Ukraine.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

