Estonia sends more military equipment to Ukraine

Drones, personal protective equipment and winter uniforms and being sent to Ukraine in the Ministry of Defense's latest military aid package.

"Ukraine continues to need our help and support in resisting Russian aggression. Our aid package this time is in response to requests for assistance received from Ukraine, as well as bilateral agreements concluded between the Defence Forces and the Defence League with their partners in Ukraine," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) in a statement on Friday.

Body armor, ballistic protective plates for body armor, uniforms and other articles of clothing and accessories will be included in the package, as well as drones, weapon cleaning kits, and an ambulance ventilator.

Estonia has sent weapons, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packages in the past.

Three field hospitals have been donated in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

--

