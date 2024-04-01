Estonia, Ukraine launch project to modernize Ukrainian police

An international project to increase trust and modernize the Ukrainian police force in three regions of the country has been launched by Estonia and Ukraine.

The project aims to improve fighting crime in the Kirovohrad, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, raise trust in the police and increase people's sense of security. More than three million people lived in these areas before the war.

It will also produce teaching materials in Ukrainian and police officers will visit Estonia in May for training.

Preparations for the project started in 2019 but were delayed by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The leadership of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and their Ukrainian counterparts met in Kyiv to officially launch the project last month.

Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Egert Belitšev, director general of the PPA, said that while cooperation did not start with the war, "joint action and close communication is even more important in the light of the Russian attack."

He believes that Estonia can use its experience "to help strengthen both the credibility of the police and internal security in these regions." The official said cooperation would build "a modern police organization that people can trust (which is) smart, honest and brave."

Ivan Vyhivskyi, head of the National Police of Ukraine, said his staff faces difficult conditions. Additionally, they now have to deal with the evacuation of citizens, demining of territories, the prosecution of war crimes and national defense.

He said Estonia's support is important and added the knowledge passed on can be put into use immediately.

The PPA and Ukrainian police are cooperating in three areas to improve trust and modernize the agency. Source: ERR NEWS/ OSM/ Datawrapper

Belitšev said Estonia is also "keen to learn" from Ukraine about the organization of policing and how to ensure people's safety in times of war.

Corruption in the police was a big problem in Ukraine before the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to overcome corruption when he was elected president in 2019.

The project is supported by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV), a government foundation that manages and implements Estonia's participation in international development cooperation and humanitarian aid projects.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!