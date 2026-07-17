Police not opening corruption investigation at Estonian National Opera

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will not open an investigation into the Estonia National Opera's cast planner over reported corruption allegations, as no criminal offence was identified in her conduct.

At the end of June, Eesti Ekspress wrote that cast planner Helen Lepalaan gives singing lessons to Estonia's soloists for a fee while also deciding who is assigned which role. As a result, many opera singers who have gained international recognition have not performed at the theatre.

In response to the allegations, Estonia director Ott Maaten announced that the theater would file a report with the police to investigate the claims.

"These are indeed very serious allegations, and we have taken them very seriously. We are addressing the media's corruption allegations. As of today, we have filed a report with the police and launched an internal review. The police investigation will also begin immediately, and we want to reach a very, very clear conclusion," he said at the time.

According to a police spokesperson, no criminal proceedings were initiated against Lepalaan because no criminal offence was identified in her conduct.

"The Central Criminal Police's Anti-Corruption Crimes Bureau clarified the circumstances and concluded that no crime had been committed," the spokesperson said.

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