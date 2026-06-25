Soloist: National opera keeping Estonian singers abroad from performing at home

The leaders of the Estonian National Opera have received a letter alleging that the theater is preventing Estonian soloists with international careers from performing there.

On Thursday, Eesti Ekspress reported that internationally acclaimed Estonian opera soloist Monika-Evelin Liiv had sent a letter to members of the Estonian National Opera's supervisory board and management, arguing that the national opera is unwilling to engage Estonia's leading soloists who have built careers abroad.

According to Liiv, the reason is that the theater's casting director, Helen Lepalaan, gives paid voice lessons to the opera's soloists while also deciding who is cast in which roles. As a result, many opera singers who have achieved international recognition have not performed at the theater.

Soprano Aile Asszonyi, who is currently performing in Japan, told ERR Thursday that the current situation is absurd.

"Whether or not you pay a particular person for voice lessons essentially determines whether you get the green light to perform on stage," Asszonyi said.

Asszonyi, who was also a member of the Estonian National Opera's permanent ensemble for 11 years, added that claims that she has not performed at the national opera because her schedule is full are untrue.

"Virtually every other concert and theater organization in Estonia has found opportunities to invite me and to stage these very powerful, large-scale dramatic works. To say that I've somehow started singing too big or too loudly for Estonian stages is simply pure demagoguery," Asszonyi said.

However, Estonian National Opera Director Ott Maaten told Eesti Ekspress that the allegations are untrue. He said that teaching singing is not part of Lepalaan's duties and that no one is required to pay her for voice lessons.

Lepalaan also told Eesti Ekspress that she does not make decisions about the repertoire or guest soloists on her own.

"Under the law, the Estonian National Opera is led by the general director and the artistic director, but by its very nature theater is a team effort. That is why the national opera has a repertoire council that meets regularly," she explained.

According to Lepalaan, the theater has 19 opera soloists on its permanent staff and when selecting works, priority is given to singers employed by the theater.

Asszonyi said the saddest aspect of the dispute is that, in her view, this kind of petty infighting is taking place at a time when Estonia's music community should be united, as the theater now has a historic opportunity to secure a long-planned extension to its building.

"Right now, the Estonian National Opera is not burning as an artistic beacon in Estonia's music world. Instead, it's hissing with scandals again. It makes me want to cry. At a moment when we should all be standing together instead of putting obstacles in each other's way, we're once again at an impasse and flushing ourselves down the drain — we as singers, musicians and opera people," Asszonyi told Vikerraadio.

The full Eesti Ekspress article is available here.

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