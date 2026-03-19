Director: National Symphony Orchestra and chamber choir need new concert hall

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir need a new concert and rehearsal venue with proper acoustics, ERSO Director Kristjan Hallik said.

On Wednesday, Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp put forward the idea of demolishing Linnahall and constructing a modern, functional building in its place. In Raudsepp's vision, a new home for the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) would also be built in or in place of the Linnahall area.

Kristjan Hallik confirmed to ERR that, for further development, ERSO needs a concert and rehearsal venue with proper acoustics, as Estonia Concert Hall is too small both in terms of stage dimensions and acoustic volume.

"Although the hall was originally built with a clear vision and is well suited to smaller ensembles, it does not meet the requirements for performing symphonic music of the past two centuries," Hallik said.

He added that there are also issues with onstage audibility between musicians and background noise, while the lack of rehearsal space is a major concern. A new hall would support the development of the orchestra's sound and allow audiences to hear symphonic works in high-quality acoustics, while significantly improving audience amenities.

"A new concert hall could become Estonia's representative building, a landmark and a cultural hub open during the day for city residents and tourists," the ERSO head said.

According to Hallik, ERSO has been developing the new concert hall project for years together with the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, which, like ERSO, lacks professional working spaces, rehearsal rooms, practice classrooms and a hall that meets the acoustic requirements of vocal music for rehearsals, concerts, voice training and workshops.

"The current premises do not meet even the most basic conditions for making music — problems include low ceilings, unsuitable acoustics, excessive humidity that damages the voice and a lack of space," Hallik listed.

He noted that in discussions with the city, one possible solution that has emerged is the ice hall section of Linnahall, which is large enough to accommodate both a concert hall and rehearsal and workspaces.

"A concert hall with modern dimensions would make it easier to perform large-scale works and organize concerts combining different art forms, which require a technically flexible and versatile environment. This would also create opportunities to experiment with new concert formats and implement programs aimed at broadening audiences," the ERSO director explained.

A larger-capacity hall would also make it possible to collaborate with top-level conductors and soloists, as their engagement would be supported by increased ticket revenue, while also enabling a more flexible pricing policy.

Hallik noted that modern rehearsal spaces and backstage conditions are essential for both the orchestra and the preservation of its instruments. A contemporary working environment would also create better conditions for young Estonian musicians to return home after studying abroad, rather than remaining in foreign orchestras.

"Estonia is in a fairly similar situation to Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — outside the capitals, these countries have several good concert halls, but their capitals lack a representative hall that meets modern requirements and looks to the future. In Warsaw, Vilnius and Riga, the construction of new representative halls is on the agenda, so addressing the lack of such a venue in Estonia's capital is justified from a regional perspective as well," Hallik said.

According to him, the lack of a modern concert venue is hindering the further development of ERSO and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, both of which are long-established flagship ensembles that carry forward national culture.

Although Estonian National Opera is also seeking an extension, its completion would not resolve the space issues faced by ERSO and the chamber choir.

"Opera houses generally fill their schedules with their own activities, meaning performances by other ensembles are exceptional," Hallik said, adding that a good opera house and a good symphonic concert hall also require different acoustic solutions.

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