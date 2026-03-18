X!

Tallinn Mayor: We need to tear down Linnahall

News
Tallinn's mostly abandoned Linnahall remains a nostalgic draw for many. December 2025.
Tallinn's mostly abandoned Linnahall remains a nostalgic draw for many. December 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp said, when meeting with ERSO representatives Wednesday, that one way to construct a new concert hall for the orchestra is to demolish the Linnahall building.

After meeting with representatives of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), the mayor told ERR that the hope of renovating and bringing Linnahall back into use is self-deception, as it is beyond the financial capacity of both Estonian and Tallinn taxpayers.

"Possible locations for the ERSO concert hall have been discussed for years, but there has been no result because we have imposed limitations on ourselves. These limitations are not even financial; they lie in the ongoing debates over locations. We need to remove these limitations from our own thinking. In the case of Linnahall, we are too confined within the walls of Linnahall itself," Raudsepp said.

Raudsepp added that there has been no progress regarding the iconic but dilapidated seafront building for decades.

"In addition to taxpayers, Linnahall has not attracted interest from private capital either, as no one has been able to make it financially viable. We need to discuss constructing a building for ERSO in the Linnahall area or in place of Linnahall. We must end this unproductive self-limitation and the notion that everything must be done within the current Linnahall," Raudsepp said.

The mayor said a plan should be put forward to demolish Linnahall and build "a true landmark in its place."

"A building that would be highly modern and functional, created by our top architects. Since 1991, Tallinn has not gained a single landmark besides Kumu, and even Kumu is tucked away behind Kadriorg among the trees. We need to be more ambitious and build a new landmark," Raudsepp said.

Tallinn's Linnahall in the snow. February 2025. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Raudsepp noted that Linnahall's current location lies between the seafront and the Old Town. "Top-level architecture must not be hidden away," he added.

Raudsepp said he is aware that Linnahall is under heritage protection.

"The issue is that every country and city's taxpayers have a certain capacity to restore heritage sites. Estonian and Tallinn taxpayers do not have the capacity to renovate and maintain Linnahall. We are deceiving ourselves if we think so. We simply do not have that capacity," Raudsepp said.

He added that he intends to move forward with plans to demolish Linnahall and construct a new landmark. "It cannot be the case that nothing happens there," he said.

Raudsepp declined to specify how exactly the demolition plans would proceed but emphasized that the need for a new landmark is real and must be realized.

Raudsepp has previously said that too much emphasis is placed on preserving Linnahall.

"Let's think more ambitiously. Let's recognize that we need not only a functional building but also one with symbolic value. Let our young, or younger, architects, who have creativity and ambition, take the lead in creating it," Raudsepp told ERR in December.

The city-owned Linnahall has been repeatedly seeking a new purpose and funding over the past decade.

The closest the project came to moving forward was in 2020, when Tallink Grupp and Infortar were prepared to invest in cooperation with the city. Those plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the total cost of the development was estimated at €300 million.

The new Tallinn city government also floated the idea in the fall that a new modern conference center could be built at Linnahall. The Cultural Endowment has pledged to fund, at least in part, renovations of Linnahall and the construction of a concert hall.

Linnahall Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:47

Estonian police can now issue 72-hour restraining orders in domestic abuse cases

18:12

Monty Python's Eric Idle to ERR: I wrote Britain's most requested funeral tune

17:29

Former executive: Oil shale exemption from EU needed to bring down electricity price

17:13

Russian citizen expelled from Estonia days after entering country

16:55

Riigikogu advisor loses job after gambling tax error

16:31

Tallinn Mayor: We need to tear down Linnahall

16:26

Estonian farmers to hold nationwide protest action on Thursday, minister to attend

15:41

Marko Mihkelson: A United North as a new regional pillar of the free world

15:41

First brush fires of 2026 already hit Ida-Viru County

15:23

ERR Supervisory Board experts could be picked by independent institutions, says member

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.03

FM: Estonia prepared to discuss sending forces to Hormuz Strait with US Updated

13.03

Defense official: Russia does not have enough air defenses to protect all its strategic assets

16.03

Nationwide public warning test on March 18

16.03

Internal Security Service: 'Narva People's Republic' is an information operation

16.03

PPA vessel sinks in Mediterranean with Estonia's ambassador to Greece on board

16.03

Sociologist: Middle-aged men the bottleneck of Estonian culture

14:18

Waze hazard alert road signs rolled out in Estonia

13:39

Poland: Rail Baltica will not be completed before 2040

13.03

Indrek Kiisler: Propastop and the 'Narva republic'

07:41

Defense minister: Explosion in Russia's Pskov region was likely a fuel depot

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo