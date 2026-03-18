Tallinn Mayor: We need to tear down Linnahall

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp said, when meeting with ERSO representatives Wednesday, that one way to construct a new concert hall for the orchestra is to demolish the Linnahall building.

After meeting with representatives of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), the mayor told ERR that the hope of renovating and bringing Linnahall back into use is self-deception, as it is beyond the financial capacity of both Estonian and Tallinn taxpayers.

"Possible locations for the ERSO concert hall have been discussed for years, but there has been no result because we have imposed limitations on ourselves. These limitations are not even financial; they lie in the ongoing debates over locations. We need to remove these limitations from our own thinking. In the case of Linnahall, we are too confined within the walls of Linnahall itself," Raudsepp said.

Raudsepp added that there has been no progress regarding the iconic but dilapidated seafront building for decades.

"In addition to taxpayers, Linnahall has not attracted interest from private capital either, as no one has been able to make it financially viable. We need to discuss constructing a building for ERSO in the Linnahall area or in place of Linnahall. We must end this unproductive self-limitation and the notion that everything must be done within the current Linnahall," Raudsepp said.

The mayor said a plan should be put forward to demolish Linnahall and build "a true landmark in its place."

"A building that would be highly modern and functional, created by our top architects. Since 1991, Tallinn has not gained a single landmark besides Kumu, and even Kumu is tucked away behind Kadriorg among the trees. We need to be more ambitious and build a new landmark," Raudsepp said.

Tallinn's Linnahall in the snow. February 2025. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Raudsepp noted that Linnahall's current location lies between the seafront and the Old Town. "Top-level architecture must not be hidden away," he added.

Raudsepp said he is aware that Linnahall is under heritage protection.

"The issue is that every country and city's taxpayers have a certain capacity to restore heritage sites. Estonian and Tallinn taxpayers do not have the capacity to renovate and maintain Linnahall. We are deceiving ourselves if we think so. We simply do not have that capacity," Raudsepp said.

He added that he intends to move forward with plans to demolish Linnahall and construct a new landmark. "It cannot be the case that nothing happens there," he said.

Raudsepp declined to specify how exactly the demolition plans would proceed but emphasized that the need for a new landmark is real and must be realized.

Raudsepp has previously said that too much emphasis is placed on preserving Linnahall.

"Let's think more ambitiously. Let's recognize that we need not only a functional building but also one with symbolic value. Let our young, or younger, architects, who have creativity and ambition, take the lead in creating it," Raudsepp told ERR in December.

The city-owned Linnahall has been repeatedly seeking a new purpose and funding over the past decade.

The closest the project came to moving forward was in 2020, when Tallink Grupp and Infortar were prepared to invest in cooperation with the city. Those plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the total cost of the development was estimated at €300 million.

The new Tallinn city government also floated the idea in the fall that a new modern conference center could be built at Linnahall. The Cultural Endowment has pledged to fund, at least in part, renovations of Linnahall and the construction of a concert hall.

Linnahall Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

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