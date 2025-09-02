Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

Parties running in Tallinn's local elections disagree on what to do with the decaying Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial, but agree the sites need new purpose.

The Center Party believes the Linnahall should be partially demolished and replaced with a modern conference center, while the Maarjamäe Memorial should be given more active use.

Mihhail Kõlvart, party chair and mayoral candidate, said it's important to develop the Linnahall and its surroundings into a modern public space that preserves existing recreational use while adding new opportunities.

"The Center Party's clear position is that no apartment buildings or gated courtyards will be built there. The entire waterfront area will remain open to the public and form a unique whole that connects the Old Town with both Pirita and Põhja-Tallinn. With that vision in mind, we've already built the Old Port tram line into the area and are planning a new Pirita promenade," Kõlvart said.

At the same time, Kõlvart noted that although the Linnahall is an architecturally significant structure and its rooftop is a popular hangout, the building cannot be preserved in its entirety.

"The issue isn't just that the building has been deteriorating for a long time — its original construction quality was quite poor. In cooperation between the city and the state, a modern concert and conference center should be built there. Historical elements could ideally be preserved where possible and the roof must remain accessible as a public space where people can enjoy views of the city and the sea," he said.

On the future of the Maarjamäe Memorial, Kõlvart called it a gem of Estonian landscape architecture, but said the area needs a new function.

"In close cooperation between the state and the city of Tallinn, we must begin a process of reinterpreting the memorial to find a new purpose and meaning, with the goal of bringing more active use to the site. The area should become a natural and attractive part of public space, preserving its architectural and landscape value, while also moving toward a more neutral character," Kõlvart said.

Isamaa's position is that the Linnahall area should be developed with private funding and the Soviet-era Maarjamäe Memorial should be demolished.

"The Linnahall is probably Tallinn's longest-standing unresolved infrastructure issue. Over the decades, many people have made plans for it— including the incoming U.S. ambassador to Estonia. Yet no concrete steps have been taken and the massive structure continues to deteriorate," said Riina Solman, head of Isamaa's Tallinn chapter.

According to Solman, Isamaa has a clear goal: in the next city council session, the future of the Linnahall must be resolved through the adoption of a master plan for the area.

"That will ensure all interested parties can have a say, and then the city council can decide whether to renovate the Linnahall and integrate it into the vision for the new waterfront or to demolish it and repurpose the site. But it's clear that these decisions must be driven by the private sector, not funded by the city," Solman said.

Regarding the Maarjamäe Memorial, Solman said there's no option other than demolition.

"It's not appropriate for a monument erected by the communists in honor of the soldiers who occupied Estonia to still stand next to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism. Given the deteriorated state of the Soviet-era memorial, a decision must be made, and Isamaa believes the only reasonable use of public funds is to tear it down," she said.

The Social Democratic Party supports restoring and preserving both of these symbolic structures.

Madle Lippus, Tallinn's deputy mayor and head of the party's Tallinn chapter, said the Social Democrats believe the Linnahall should be preserved as a major landmark and its exterior, along with the surrounding urban space, should be renovated.

"In the case of the Maarjamäe Memorial, we expect the initiative to come primarily from the state, so that — together with the Estonian History Museum and the government — this important site of remembrance can be reinterpreted and properly restored and preserved with dignity," Lippus said.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) wants to demolish the Linnahall, despite its heritage protection status, and turn the Maarjamäe Memorial area into a recreational space.

"The Linnahall is under heritage protection. I'm not fully up to speed on the procedures, but my personal position is that it should be demolished and replaced with a top-tier public building. Whether it houses the city government, city council and Tallinn's municipal offices or something else entirely — it should not end up in private hands," said Mart Kallas, chair of EKRE's Tallinn city council faction.

As for the Maarjamäe Memorial, Kallas said the city should take over ownership from the state and organize a design competition for its future use.

"So that it becomes part of Tallinn's public space and a place to spend time, with a beautiful view of the sea," Kallas said.

The Parempoolsed party believes the Linnahall would be best crushed into gravel and used for the Rail Baltica railbed.

"Sure, the Linnahall is a massive structure and was no doubt designed with heart, but just because something big was once built doesn't mean it must be preserved forever. If it was once a grand building facing the sea, today it mostly blocks access to the waterfront," said Indrek Luberg, a board member of the Parempoolsed.

"On top of that, it was hastily and poorly constructed for the Olympics, and now it's just a crumbling colossus with no practical use today. Renovating it makes no sense. The reasonable option would be to grind it down for Rail Baltica and open up another section of Tallinn's waterfront," Luberg added.

Contrary to the city architect's vision, Luberg also believes the wasteland behind the Linnahall should be redeveloped.

"There's no need to keep an overgrown thicket in the heart of Tallinn's central waterfront under the label of biodiversity — a place where people can sip cologne in the shade of the leaves," he said.

Luberg considers the Maarjamäe Memorial similar to other monuments glorifying the occupation regime, such as the Bronze Soldier or the Soviet symbols recently removed from the Russian Cultural Center.

"Flames cupped in hands, a rocket commemorating the Soviet Navy's evacuation — your typical Soviet-era monstrosity, now just crumbling. And yet, its sheer scale and how it fits with the landscape make it unique in the world," Luberg said.

"I personally wouldn't mind demolishing it, but if cultural scholars, architects and other experts decide it's worth preserving, I trust them," he added.

According to Luberg, the goal should be to turn the area into vibrant urban space and strip the memorial of its glorification of the occupation regime.

"Valdeko Potisepp once made a sensible proposal for reinterpreting the obelisk that commemorates the so-called Ice Cruise evacuation of the Soviet fleet: we could inscribe on it all the dates when Estonia was freed from foreign troops. Then we'd have a big rocket — sorry, obelisk — along Pirita Road that symbolizes the departure of Russian forces," said Luberg.

Eesti 200 believes an international design competition should be held to determine the best way to redevelop the Linnahall into a conference center.

"The Eesti 200 team in Tallinn supports restoring the Linnahall as a modern conference or cultural center in cooperation with the private sector. We believe the best solution could be found through an international architectural and design competition," said Aleksei Jašin, Tallinn deputy mayor and Eesti 200's mayoral candidate.

As for the Maarjamäe Memorial, Jašin said a new architectural and urban planning solution should be developed in collaboration with architects and representatives of repressed communities, while respecting the sanctity of the burial site.

The Reform Party wants to remove the Maarjamäe obelisk and redevelop the Linnahall in partnership with the private sector.

"The capital of Estonia must be Estonian-speaking and pro-Estonian. That also means there is no place for symbols of occupation in public space," said Reform Party mayoral candidate Maris Lauri.

"For that reason, our Tallinn election platform includes the removal of the Maarjamäe obelisk. Whether this actually happens will depend on the coalition formed after the election," Lauri added.

According to Lauri, the Linnahall and its surroundings should be transformed into a modern events hub and serve to reconnect the city with the sea.

"To make that happen, we must complete the detailed plan initiated by our deputy mayor Viljar Jaamu. The goal is to turn the Linnahall area into a vibrant environment for living, culture and business. The ice rink section of the Linnahall could be redeveloped into a trade fair and conference center in cooperation with the private sector. The roof should remain available for leisure activities and enjoying sea views," Lauri said of the Reform Party's plan.

