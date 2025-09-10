Center Party holding on to massive Tallinn lead ahead of October locals

Support for the Center Party in Tallinn remains far ahead of other parties, but it is not yet enough to secure an absolute majority in the city council after local elections.

According to the latest Norstat survey commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies, support for the Center Party in Tallinn stands at 44.9 percent. Four years ago, in the local elections, the party received 45.4 percent of the vote, which gave them 38 mandates in the 79-seat city council.

Second place among the capital's voters goes to Isamaa with 14.9 percent, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 13 percent.

The Reform Party's support in Tallinn is at 11 percent, Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) at 6.9 percent and EKRE at 5.9 percent.

Eesti 200 polled at 1.2 percent, the Koos party at 1.1 percent, while the Greens and ERK remained below 1 percent.

According to the survey, the Center Party would win in seven of the city's eight districts. Only in Nõmme — where Center's lead candidate is Tiit Terik — do they fall behind Isamaa, led there by Urmas Reinsalu, and the Reform Party, represented by Urmas Paet.

The Center Party's strongest result comes in Lasnamäe, where 66.7 percent of respondents said they would support them. Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart is running there again, having won 27,663 votes in Lasnamäe four years ago. However, in the upcoming election, the district will lose two mandates, while Nõmme and Kesklinn will each gain one.

Tallinn redistributed mandates after the Riigikogu amended the Constitution in March to strip third-country citizens of the right to vote in local elections. Russian citizens are the most numerous among those who will no longer be eligible to vote in October. The city removed third-country nationals from voter rolls and since most lived in Lasnamäe, the district's electorate was the most affected.

Isamaa's support is stronger than its citywide average (14.9 percent) not only in Nõmme (24.8 percent), but also in Pirita (20 percent), Kristiine (17.3 percent) and Mustamäe (16.2 percent). In Haabersti and Kristiine, support is at the citywide average of 15 percent, at 14 percent in Põhja-Tallinn and 9 percent in Lasnamäe.

The Social Democrats perform best in Kesklinn, where incumbent mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski is running. While SDE's overall support is 13 percent, in Kesklinn it reaches 20.1 percent. They also poll above their average in Kristiine (17.5 percent) and Põhja-Tallinn (15.7 percent). In Lasnamäe, however, only 7.7 percent said they would support SDE.

The Reform Party's best result is expected in Nõmme at 20.4 percent, where veteran politician Urmas Paet is on the ballot. The party should also perform above its citywide average in Pirita, Kristiine and Kesklinn.

Support for Parempoolsed is higher than average in Nõmme, Pirita and Kesklinn, where party leader Lavly Perling is a candidate.

EKRE does better in Nõmme, Mustamäe and Haabersti. In Kesklinn, however, where party leader Martin Helme is running, the Norstat survey gives them below-average support (3.9 percent).

Center ruled in Tallinn, with an absolute majority and, therefore, without the need for coalition partners, from 1999 to 2021.

The week of local elections runs from October 13 to October 19.

