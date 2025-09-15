Center's Mihhail Kõlvart most popular candidate for Tallinn mayor

43 percent of respondents in a Turu-uuringute poll see Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart as the best candidate for mayor of Tallinn.

Delfi reported that Kõlvart is far ahead of other mayoral candidates. Eleven percent of respondents would like to see Jevgeni Ossinovski continue as mayor. Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) had 9 percent support, Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) 6 percent, Maris Lauri (Reform Party) 5 percent, Martin Helme (EKRE) 2 percent and Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) 1 percent. Twenty-four percent of respondents were undecided.

Kõlvart's lead comes largely from non-Estonian-speaking voters, but according to the Turu-uuringute survey, he is also the most popular candidate among Estonians.

Among Estonian respondents, Kõlvart received 23 percent support, Ossinovski 16 percent, Reinsalu 15 percent, Perling 11 percent, Lauri 7 percent, Helme 3 percent and Jašin 1 percent.

Among respondents of other nationalities, 69 percent supported Kõlvart. Ossinovski came second with 4 percent, while the rest of the candidates received even less support.

The survey, conducted September 4–9, found that 23 percent of Estonians and 24 percent of respondents of other nationalities did not express a preference. Delfi's report does not specify the size of the Tallinn sample. Local government council elections will take place October 13–19.

Isamaa most popular nationwide

According to the latest Turu-uuringute party support survey, the most popular party in Estonia is Isamaa, whose support rose from 21 percent in August to 26 percent in September.

At the same time, EKRE's support declined, dropping from 19 percent in August to 13 percent in September.

Support for the other opposition parties has not changed significantly compared with August. The Center Party had 17 percent in September (16 percent in August), while the Social Democratic Party stood at 13 percent (11 percent in August). Overall, opposition parties had 69 percent support in September, up from 67 percent in August.

Coalition parties had a combined 13 percent in September (15 percent in August). The Reform Party's support remained broadly the same, 11 percent in September compared with 10 percent in August, while Eesti 200 fell from 5 percent in August to 2 percent in September.

Support for the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, which reached a record-high 10 percent in August, remained steady at 10 percent in September. Support for other parties ranged between 0 and 1 percent.

