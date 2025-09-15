X!

Center's Mihhail Kõlvart most popular candidate for Tallinn mayor

News
Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

43 percent of respondents in a Turu-uuringute poll see Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart as the best candidate for mayor of Tallinn.

Delfi reported that Kõlvart is far ahead of other mayoral candidates. Eleven percent of respondents would like to see Jevgeni Ossinovski continue as mayor. Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) had 9 percent support, Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) 6 percent, Maris Lauri (Reform Party) 5 percent, Martin Helme (EKRE) 2 percent and Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) 1 percent. Twenty-four percent of respondents were undecided.

Kõlvart's lead comes largely from non-Estonian-speaking voters, but according to the Turu-uuringute survey, he is also the most popular candidate among Estonians.

Among Estonian respondents, Kõlvart received 23 percent support, Ossinovski 16 percent, Reinsalu 15 percent, Perling 11 percent, Lauri 7 percent, Helme 3 percent and Jašin 1 percent.

Among respondents of other nationalities, 69 percent supported Kõlvart. Ossinovski came second with 4 percent, while the rest of the candidates received even less support.

The survey, conducted September 4–9, found that 23 percent of Estonians and 24 percent of respondents of other nationalities did not express a preference. Delfi's report does not specify the size of the Tallinn sample. Local government council elections will take place October 13–19.

Isamaa most popular nationwide

According to the latest Turu-uuringute party support survey, the most popular party in Estonia is Isamaa, whose support rose from 21 percent in August to 26 percent in September.

At the same time, EKRE's support declined, dropping from 19 percent in August to 13 percent in September.

Support for the other opposition parties has not changed significantly compared with August. The Center Party had 17 percent in September (16 percent in August), while the Social Democratic Party stood at 13 percent (11 percent in August). Overall, opposition parties had 69 percent support in September, up from 67 percent in August.

Coalition parties had a combined 13 percent in September (15 percent in August). The Reform Party's support remained broadly the same, 11 percent in September compared with 10 percent in August, while Eesti 200 fell from 5 percent in August to 2 percent in September.

Support for the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, which reached a record-high 10 percent in August, remained steady at 10 percent in September. Support for other parties ranged between 0 and 1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Turu-uuringute AS, Delfi

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Estonian expert: Ukraine's port strike further gums up Russian oil exports

16:59

Tartu plans lower speed limit and new bike lanes on busy downtown street

16:43

Former US Army Europe chief: Estonia does not need permission to defend itself

16:21

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

15:43

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

14:56

Minister in response to criticism: Do we need thought control for officials?

14:17

Expert: Dissatisfaction with the government core issue of upcoming elections

13:38

Peeter Kaldre: The beginnings of hatred

12:59

Former EDF chief: Ukrainians trying to lead normal lives despite war

12:17

Retired US general: Baltic Air Policing mission should become an air defense mission

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

14.09

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

14.09

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

14.09

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

14.09

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

09:25

Interior ministers reverses stance on terrorist propaganda criminality issue

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo