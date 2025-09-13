Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

A social media influencer running on Isamaa's Tartu list at next month's local elections who has made calls for political violence, should withdraw, the party said.

Kris Kärner, 28, who had made calls for the execution by firing squad of members of the left-of-center Social Democratic Party (SDE), as reported by Tartu Postimees, has left the conservative Isamaa of his own choice.

However, since the electoral lists have been finalized ahead of polling day, October 19, the rules stipulate that Kärner cannot be removed from Isamaa's candidate list and can still run for the party even as a non-member.

Kaspar Kokk, head of Isamaa's Tartu district, told ERR that Kärner "left the party of his own volition after discussions with various leading Isamaa figures. The message to him was that both the Tartu district and the party board would in any case begin discussing his expulsion from the party."

According to data from the national commercial register, Kärner was no longer an Isamaa member as of Saturday. He had joined the party earlier this year.

Kokk said the party has also recommended that Kärner withdraw from running on Isamaa's list, explaining that, to his understanding, Kärner's voluntary withdrawal could resolve the matter.

"Several people from the party have spoken with him and advised him that, at this point, the most sensible step for both the party's and his personal interests would be for him to withdraw," Kokk added, reiterating that Isamaa itself cannot stop him from running.

Kärner himself wrote on social media that he left Isamaa due to memes he had shared years ago recently resurfacing, explaining that he still plans to run as a candidate in Tartu.

"Since these posts have now become public and my name is permanently destroyed, I see no reason to withdraw from politics. Quite the reverse – I have nothing much left to lose. At the same time, I believe that Isamaa, which I only joined this February, is not to blame for my past activities, so therefore I have decided to leave the party to spare them," he wrote.

In addition, Kärner published an apology on social media at noon on Friday, admitting that while the YouTube account Istoprocent is indeed his social media persona, his "wording and exaggerations have been offensive, inappropriate, and have caused justified resentment towards women, minorities, politicians, and society at large."

"I ask forgiveness from everyone I have offended with my statements or whose sense of security I have undermined," he continued, noting that he would draw lessons from the episode and in the future take positions and use phrasing that "will be respectful and constructive."

"I wish to be a person and politician who does not divide, but helps to contribute to honest and substantive debate," he concluded.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Files Police Report

Tartu deputy mayor Elo Kiivet, who is a Social Democratic Party member, has filed a report with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) over Kärner's statements.

"I thought long about whether and how to react. It is so easy to just dismiss it," Kiivet wrote on her own social media account, adding she "realized that it is exactly this way of thinking that lets evil grow and gain strength," Kiivet, SDE's mayoral candidate in Tartu, said.

"The question is not one of party affiliation, but of whether in Estonia calls to violence and incitement of hatred are truly allowed. The question is not about the upcoming elections either, but whether people can feel safe in public space. This is not a 'Social Democrats' problem.' This concerns everyone who wants debate in Estonia to be about ideas, not threats; about arguments, not hostility. We all have the right to participate in public discussion without fear," Kiivet added.

She also referenced the recent political assassination in the U.S. of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, stating, "World experience and the fresh, appalling example from the U.S. shows that words have influence and that it does not remain only in the virtual world. From verbal violence to the physical is not always a long journey."

"An adult must take responsibility for their words and understand that consequences may extend dangerously far. We do not know who might take it as an example or as truth and begin to implement it in reality. One cannot hide behind apparent apologies or toothless justifications for this," Kiivet continued.

Kärner has reportedly regularly stood out in his social media posts for uncontrolled speech and inciting hatred against a variety of targets via his Istoprocent YouTube account and on other platforms. In a TikTok clip posted by Tartu Postimees, Kärner is heard calling for all black people to be sent out of Estonia, among other exhortations.

Tartu Postimees on Thursday reported he had written that Social Democrats should be lined up against a wall and shot.

Isamaa board member and Tartu mayoral candidate Tõnis Lukas has also called for Kärner to withdraw his candidacy. SDE leader Lauri Läänemets has done the same, saying he expects a clear and unequivocal message from Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu. He also noted that in Estonia, actions such as those called for by Kärner are not merely something abstract, but actually happened here, during World War Two and the Soviet occupation.

Parties run ordered candidate lists in electoral districts. As noted it is permissible to run on a party's list without being a member of that party.

Polling day at the local elections is October 19.

