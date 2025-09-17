Ratings: Support for the Center Party bounces back to pre-war level

Support for the Center Party, which ranks second behind Isamaa in party popularity polls, has risen to 20.1 percent — its highest level since mid-February 2022.

Based on the latest results, Isamaa is supported by 28.2 percent of eligible voters, followed by the Center Party with 20.1 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) with 17.4 percent.

Support for Isamaa, which leads the rankings, has remained largely stable in recent weeks. The Center Party, in second place, has gained 2.6 percentage points over the past four weeks. EKRE, in third, has seen its support drop by 1.1 percentage points compared to two weeks ago.

Rounding out the top parties are the Reform Party (11.9 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 11.6 percent, the Parempoolsed (Right-Wingers) with 6.3 percent and Eesti 200 with 2.3 percent. The Reform Party has overtaken the Social Democrats in the rankings after SDE lost 2.6 percentage points over the last five weeks.

A total of 14.2 percent of respondents support the coalition parties, while 76.6 percent back opposition parties currently represented in the Riigikogu.

The latest aggregated results reflect the polling period from August 18 to September 14 and are based on responses from 4,001 Estonian citizens eligible to vote.

Once a month, in addition to party preference, respondents are asked for their opinion on the performance of the government and the prime minister. According to the most recent data, 22 percent of respondents believe the government is doing very well or rather well, while 72 percent think it is doing rather poorly or very poorly. Seventeen percent approve of how Kristen Michal is handling his role as prime minister, while 65 percent disapprove.

In presenting the results, the Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat focused on the aggregated results from the past four weeks, ensuring a sample size of at least 4,000 respondents. Voters without a party preference are excluded when calculating relative party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group.

In this poll, Isamaa supporters formed the largest group, resulting in a margin of error of ±1.7 percentage points. The margin is smaller for other parties — for example, ±0.57 percentage points for Eesti 200. This method of aggregating support levels helps smooth out fluctuations caused by higher statistical error or short-term events in individual polls.

