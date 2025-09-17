X!

Ratings: Support for the Center Party bounces back to pre-war level

News
Center's Tallinn frontrunners for 2025 local elections.
Center's Tallinn frontrunners for 2025 local elections. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Support for the Center Party, which ranks second behind Isamaa in party popularity polls, has risen to 20.1 percent — its highest level since mid-February 2022.

Based on the latest results, Isamaa is supported by 28.2 percent of eligible voters, followed by the Center Party with 20.1 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) with 17.4 percent.

Support for Isamaa, which leads the rankings, has remained largely stable in recent weeks. The Center Party, in second place, has gained 2.6 percentage points over the past four weeks. EKRE, in third, has seen its support drop by 1.1 percentage points compared to two weeks ago.

Rounding out the top parties are the Reform Party (11.9 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 11.6 percent, the Parempoolsed (Right-Wingers) with 6.3 percent and Eesti 200 with 2.3 percent. The Reform Party has overtaken the Social Democrats in the rankings after SDE lost 2.6 percentage points over the last five weeks.

A total of 14.2 percent of respondents support the coalition parties, while 76.6 percent back opposition parties currently represented in the Riigikogu.

The latest aggregated results reflect the polling period from August 18 to September 14 and are based on responses from 4,001 Estonian citizens eligible to vote.

Once a month, in addition to party preference, respondents are asked for their opinion on the performance of the government and the prime minister. According to the most recent data, 22 percent of respondents believe the government is doing very well or rather well, while 72 percent think it is doing rather poorly or very poorly. Seventeen percent approve of how Kristen Michal is handling his role as prime minister, while 65 percent disapprove.

In presenting the results, the Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat focused on the aggregated results from the past four weeks, ensuring a sample size of at least 4,000 respondents. Voters without a party preference are excluded when calculating relative party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group.

In this poll, Isamaa supporters formed the largest group, resulting in a margin of error of ±1.7 percentage points. The margin is smaller for other parties — for example, ±0.57 percentage points for Eesti 200. This method of aggregating support levels helps smooth out fluctuations caused by higher statistical error or short-term events in individual polls.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Swedbank lowers some customers' cash withdrawal limit to prevent fraud

16:35

Kuldar Leis: Estonia will not rush into universally slashing speed limits

15:57

Estonia's industry leaders call for stable policies to boost smart growth

15:28

Minister: No reason for full closure of Estonia-Russia border at present

15:22

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

15:01

Andrei Sõtšov: Leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate harnessed by Kremlin geopolitics

14:59

Minister: Car tax in Estonia not likely to be abolished

14:57

Expert: Low consumer confidence not down to polling methodology

14:35

Minister: Public transport base funding to grow by €54 million next year

14:22

After constitutional change, Ida-Viru County 'smaller' at upcoming local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

30.06

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

16.09

Plan filed for new commercial and residential quarter in Tallinn

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

15.09

Bolt's first green hydrogen-powered taxis on the streets of Tallinn

15.09

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

16.09

New Estonian law to cap fish sales to 10 kilograms per person, hike fines

08:19

Unclaimed vehicles at Koidula checkpoint may be auctioned off

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo