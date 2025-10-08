Opposition parties make up top three in Estonia's latest Norstat poll

The three most popular political parties are Isamaa, the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), according to a weekly Norstat poll.

According to results published Wednesday by Norstat, Isamaa is supported by 28.3 percent of eligible voters, the Center Party by 19.8 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) by 16.7 percent.

They are followed by the ruling Reform Party with 12.5 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 11.6 percent, Parempoolsed with 5.8 percent and Eesti 200 with 2.2 percent.

Norstat noted in its commentary that there have been no major changes in party support in recent weeks. Isamaa remains the clear leader, holding an 8.5-point lead over the Center Party in second place. The Center Party's advantage over EKRE, which ranks third, is 3.1 points.

Support for the Reform Party is currently 1 percentage point higher than two weeks ago and 1.5 points higher than two months ago, when the prime minister's party hit a record low.

The coalition parties have a combined support of 14.7 percent, while opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu are backed by 76.4 percent of respondents.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from September 8 to October 5, during which a total of 4,001 voting-age Estonian citizens were interviewed.

Norstat conducted the surveys between September 8–14, September 15–22, September 22–28 and September 29–October 5. Respondents included 4,001 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over. To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys were carried out using a mixed method of telephone and online interviews, with the majority of responses collected by phone. The data was weighted to reflect the demographic distribution of eligible voters by key social and demographic characteristics.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters, resulting in a margin of error of ±1.75 percent. For smaller parties, the margin of error was lower — for instance, ±0.57 percent in the case of Estonia 200.

