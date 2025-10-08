X!

Opposition parties make up top three in Estonia's latest Norstat poll

News
EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart.
EKRE chair Martin Helme, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Anna-Maria Kurrel/ERR
News

The three most popular political parties are Isamaa, the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), according to a weekly Norstat poll.

According to results published Wednesday by Norstat, Isamaa is supported by 28.3 percent of eligible voters, the Center Party by 19.8 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) by 16.7 percent.

They are followed by the ruling Reform Party with 12.5 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 11.6 percent, Parempoolsed with 5.8 percent and Eesti 200 with 2.2 percent.

Norstat noted in its commentary that there have been no major changes in party support in recent weeks. Isamaa remains the clear leader, holding an 8.5-point lead over the Center Party in second place. The Center Party's advantage over EKRE, which ranks third, is 3.1 points.

Support for the Reform Party is currently 1 percentage point higher than two weeks ago and 1.5 points higher than two months ago, when the prime minister's party hit a record low.

The coalition parties have a combined support of 14.7 percent, while opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu are backed by 76.4 percent of respondents.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from September 8 to October 5, during which a total of 4,001 voting-age Estonian citizens were interviewed.

Norstat conducted the surveys between September 8–14, September 15–22, September 22–28 and September 29–October 5. Respondents included 4,001 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over. To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys were carried out using a mixed method of telephone and online interviews, with the majority of responses collected by phone. The data was weighted to reflect the demographic distribution of eligible voters by key social and demographic characteristics.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters, resulting in a margin of error of ±1.75 percent. For smaller parties, the margin of error was lower — for instance, ±0.57 percent in the case of Estonia 200.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:31

Ryanair decides not to reopen five connections from Tallinn this winter Updated

12:59

Opposition parties make up top three in Estonia's latest Norstat poll

12:58

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

12:38

Lower excise duties mean Lithuanian truckers filling up at Estonia gas stations

12:29

Education ministry: High schools cannot just make up admissions rules

11:59

Unprecedented permission granted to hunt 'nuisance' wolves in Estonian national park

11:24

Swimmer Maari Randväli sets two Estonian junior backstroke records

10:39

Online purchases volume grows tenfold in Estonia

10:32

Wizz Air to launch Vilnius and Gdansk routes from Tallinn

10:07

City of Tallinn buys €6.2 million historic property to house business incubator

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

09:50

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

07.10

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

07.10

Mines, explosives, missile firms to operate at Estonia's new defense park

06.10

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

06.10

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

07.10

Europe's first cross-border heating link opens between Estonia and Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo