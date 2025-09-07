Center and Reform unveil Tallinn frontrunners for October local elections

Both the opposition Center and coalition Reform Party presented their lists of candidates for Tallinn Sunday.

The Estonian Center Party has unveiled its lead candidates for Tallinn's electoral districts in the upcoming local elections. Mihhail Kõlvart, the party's mayoral candidate in Tallinn, said the Center Party is entering the elections with a professional team determined to put an end to the capital's disorder.

"For the past year and a half, Tallinners have had to endure a municipal circus organized by the Social Democrats. The Center Party will put an end to incompetence and self-interest and place the priorities of the capital's residents at the forefront," Kõlvart promised.

"We will continue to develop free public transport and compensate the car tax for families with children, people with special needs and pensioners. We will also abolish kindergarten fees to improve families' livelihoods and encourage births. To cut back on bureaucracy, we will invest in the use of artificial intelligence in the city system," he added.

At the presentation, the party's lead candidates also received symbolic gifts. For example, Mustamäe's top candidate, Lauri Laats, was given a broom to "sweep away" the failures of the current city government, while Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, leading the ticket in Põhja-Tallinn, received a fire extinguisher to put out the problems caused by the government and the current city administration.

And Mihhail Kõlvart, the lead candidate in Lasnamäe, was presented with a lawn mower — a tool, he noted, the entire city would benefit from, since the feuding city government has failed even at maintaining everyday greenery and basic upkeep.

Reform also put forward list of its candidates in the capital

"The Reform Party is entering the elections in Tallinn with a strong and diverse team. Our list includes people with experience in both national and city governance. Among our candidates are also several entrepreneurs and top specialists in their fields, ranging from school leaders and teachers to an art historian and an Olympic champion's coach," said Maris Lauri, the Reform Party's mayoral candidate in Tallinn.

"What unites us is the wish to shape Tallinn into a Nordic capital led with an Estonian spirit — a city that helps Estonia grow not only in numbers but also in people's well-being and in a European quality of life," she added.

Lauri highlighted the party's main goals as completing the transition to Estonian-language education, speeding up the processing of detailed plans and building permits, creating better opportunities for young people to purchase homes, improving access to kindergarten places and extracurricular education and offering more opportunities for seniors to lead active lives.

Recent polls give Center the best chance of winning the October local government council elections in Tallinn.

