EKRE to run in most local governments in October local elections

EKRE Tallinn frontrunners for the 2025 local elections.
EKRE will run lists in 74 municipalities out of the total 78, the most of any party in Estonia's upcoming local elections.

Among Estonia's parliamentary parties, EKRE (Conservative People's Party of Estonia) will field its own party list in the highest number of municipalities — 74 out of 78. Only Ruhnu, Vormsi, Loksa and Narva-Jõesuu are excluded.

Isamaa will run its own lists in 71 municipalities, with no list in Loksa, Narva, Raasiku, Ruhnu, Räpina, Sillamäe and Türi.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) will field 25 party lists, comprising over 500 candidates. Additionally, they are involved in 27 electoral alliances (valimisliidud) across Estonia.

The Reform Party will have its own lists in 38 municipalities, with a total of 791 candidates countrywide.

Eesti 200 will run its own party list in 10 municipalities — specifically in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Viimsi, Põlva, Viljandi, Viljandi Municipality, Hiiumaa, Rae Municipality and Harku Municipality. Members of Eesti 200 will also participate in electoral alliances in other regions such as Narva, Jõgeva and Kohtla-Järve.

Parempoolsed will have its own lists in 42 municipalities, with over 300 candidates. They aim to be present in over half of all local governments and target earning 10 percent voter support nationwide.

Finally, the Centre Party will run on its own lists in 44 municipalities, with 1,216 party members running. They also participate in various electoral alliances, though specific locations were not detailed.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

