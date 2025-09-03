Tallinn mayoral candidates have different visions for traffic

Tallinn mayoral candidates are split on traffic policy: some favor prioritizing public transport, while others see the issue as unfair treatment of drivers.

The current mayor, Social Democrat Jevgeni Ossinovski, said one focus is ensuring that every Tallinn neighborhood has a main street modeled after Vana-Kalamaja.

"The next place we'll see this is in the Nõmme center area, where the project is currently being refined, and another is Koidu tänav in Uus Maailm, where an architectural competition has already been held," Ossinovski explained.

Eesti 200's mayoral candidate, Aleksei Jašin, said the party's principle is that all road users in Tallinn should be kept as separate as possible, each moving in their own traffic corridor.

Reform Party candidate Maris Lauri also emphasized the need to find balance between different modes of transport.

By contrast, EKRE's opposition candidate Martin Helme said his party's priority is car traffic, since life has been made difficult for drivers. Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu also argued that motorists are being harassed in the capital, saying the focus should instead be on keeping traffic flowing smoothly.

"For several parties, there is clearly an ideological intention, even a goal, to disrupt overall traffic flow so that driving becomes as uncomfortable as possible," Reinsalu said.

Former mayor and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart argued that redesigning traffic should not be ideological but based on practical reasoning. As an example, he pointed to speed limits near the Balti Jaam train station, which he said have actually made the traffic situation there more dangerous.

Lavly Perling, mayoral candidate for Parempoolsed, which did not win seats on the city council at the last election, said she would base traffic planning on scientific research.

Parties' visions for tram routes also different

In the coming years, several new tramlines are set to be added in Tallinn. One is planned for the Pelguranna area, another for the reconstructed Liivalaia tänav.

According to Ossinovski, it would also make sense to start planning additional tramlines, such as one running along Pärnu maantee to Järve. The Reform Party's priority would be extending tram service to Mustamäe.

Jašin noted that Eesti 200 believes rail-based transit should be the main focus. The party would also consider a tram link connecting Lasnamäe and Maardu.

"Only trams planned in separate transport corridors can move without traffic jams," he said.

Reinsalu also supports building tramlines but expressed doubts about the Pelguranna tram, which under current plans would run along Puhangu tänav — something the local community has opposed.

Mihhail Kõlvart likewise said he would not build a tram on Puhangu tänav. "If the Center Party is in power, that line will not happen," he said.

Parempoolsed also back the development of rail transit and public transport in general, but only with additional funding. Perling said this is why her party does not support free public transport.

EKRE is the only party that opposes building new tramlines. Helme argued they are too expensive and disruptive to other road users. As an alternative, the party is proposing an elevated tram.

"Imagine an elevated tramway coming from Viimsi along the shoreline. It would be beautiful to look out at the sea, and it would also be faster than getting there now by either public transport or car," Helme said.

When it comes to road reconstruction, the parties share more common ground. Both the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and Isamaa highlight projects such as rebuilding Peterburi maantee or redesigning the Kristiine intersection.

"Peterburi maantee has been deteriorating for some time, Kristiine intersection is very dangerous, and then there's the issue of Viru Square and the main street — how to ensure traffic safety there," Lauri explained.

Reinsalu and Perling both stressed the importance of long-term planning in road construction. Kõlvart, however, argued that too few roadworks were carried out in the capital this past summer.

