Tallinn postpones presentation of new Liivalaia tänav project

Tallinn postponed the September 25 public presentation of the Liivalaia tänav draft, as the planned tramline would overly restrict vehicle flow at the Stockmann intersection.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) told ERR that the main reason for postponing the presentation was that the city government had just received a mobility analysis prepared for the Liivalaia tänav draft project this week.

"The initial assessments are concerning. While Liivalaia tänav itself doesn't present a direct capacity problem, the endpoints — where Pärnu maantee intersects with Liivalaia and especially where Tartu maantee intersects with Liivalaia — become problematic with the addition of the tramline. The number of turns and the length of traffic light cycles would reduce capacity significantly. We will not allow that," Järvan said.

According to Järvan, the worst-case scenario projected as much as a 50 percent drop in traffic capacity at the Stockmann intersection. "That is definitely unacceptable for Tallinn traffic," he said.

The project is under time pressure, however, because the European Union funding for the tramline — nearly €40 million — comes with a deadline.

"Speed really is the key factor here. Further analyses need to determine whether it's possible to adjust the project in a way that maintains traffic capacity. We also have to revisit the other draft options, for example one that proposes a roundabout at the Stockmann intersection or reducing the number of turns," Järvan explained.

He added that he has also proposed sending cars underground at the Stockmann intersection.

"I believe that if we're talking about tunnels for main traffic flows, then it's acceptable even in the city center. In many Western cities, vehicles are routed underground. Of course, this would make the project more expensive," Järvan said.

Järvan could not estimate how much more costly such a tunnel would be, but suggested it would amount to tens of millions of euros. The EU funding, however, is strictly earmarked for tramline construction.

Liivalaia tänav at the heart of political fighting

Former Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center Party) has joined critics of the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction draft. After reviewing the mobility study, he wrote on social media that the project should be halted.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski responded that the commissioned mobility study will help identify the best solution for each intersection — ensuring both fast public transport and adequate traffic capacity for cars.

"This is a normal process in designing a project of this scale and experts are continuing to work on each intersection to reach the optimal outcome," Ossinovski wrote on social media.

He added that Kõlvart had already pledged to scrap the Pelguranna tram project if he returned to power. "Now he wants to stop the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction as well. The result would be that the [districts of] Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn would lose an important public transport connection. Liivalaia would not get a modern urban space and the Pollinator Highway extension to the Kopli freight station would not be built. On top of that, the city would lose €38 million in EU funding earmarked for these infrastructure projects," the mayor said.

Analysis author: The tramway should be built elsewhere

The Liivalaia tänav reconstruction study prepared by K-Projekt, which Järvan referred to, noted that since public transport is planned in the middle of the street, it would require mostly separate traffic light cycles from car traffic.

"Because the intersections lack dedicated turning lanes for public transport, the necessary signal phase for trams conflicts with car traffic flows and must therefore be separated. This reduces the amount of green light time left for everyone else," the study's authors wrote.

According to the study, even in the best-capacity scenarios, traffic flow at the Tartu maantee–Liivalaia intersection would fall by 34 percent, while at the Pärnu maantee–Liivalaia intersection it would fall by 40 percent. The 34 percent reduction at the Tartu maantee–Liivalaia junction is only possible if the tram turns right from Liivalaia onto Tartu maantee. Current design guidelines, however, call for the tram to turn left from Liivalaia toward the city center, which would cut capacity at that intersection by 50 percent.

The study concluded that capacity reductions of this scale would cause extensive traffic jams across Tallinn. In short, the decline in throughput on Liivalaia tänav would drive up traffic volumes almost everywhere else, with the danger that vehicles would be pushed onto smaller streets not designed to handle such volumes or speeds.

While the study's authors noted that not as many vehicles should be passing through the edge of the city center and that traffic should instead be diverted around it, they stressed that cutting capacity so drastically on a main arterial road is not feasible unless alternative routes are provided.

As an alternative, the authors suggested considering the tram route outlined in Tallinn's current master plan, which would run along Gonsiori tänav – Estonia puiestee – Vabaduse väljak – Kaarli puiestee – Endla tänav. This route would connect to the planned Kristiine public transport hub and create a link to Mustamäe and Haabersti districts. The necessary infrastructure is already in place up to the Laikmaa–Gonsiori intersection and would also preserve the option of extending a tramline along Laagna tee.

"In conclusion, the master plan tram route would support expansion of the city's rail-based transport network, while ensuring that the arterial street network between districts continues to function for car traffic. The main goal of the Liivalaia tänav reconstruction should be to create a modern traffic space that accommodates all groups of road users," the study summarized.

