X!

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

News
The crumbling tramway between Tallinn's Central Market and Bus Station.
Open gallery
14 photos
News

According to pedestrians, the tram tracks on Tartu maantee in Tallinn are in poor condition, with crumbling pavement and dust kicked up by passing trams reaching even those walking by. Stretches of the street without tall greenery become uncomfortable for pedestrians during hot summer weather. The city, however, has no plans to repair the street in the near future.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city has no plans to renovate the tram tracks on Tartu maantee.

"Tartu maantee was renovated relatively recently and right now our focus is on Liivalaia tänav, where one section also includes tram tracks. Tram infrastructure is being updated on a rolling basis, not only by the Tallinn Transport Department but also by the [municipal transport company] Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS," Järvan said.

He added that road improvements are an ongoing process and there are many locations in the city that require attention. "Last year, road maintenance ended up being done at the last minute and this year we wanted to do better," the deputy mayor said.

Still, the city does have a vision for improving Tartu maantee in central Tallinn both in terms of tram infrastructure and the broader streetscape.

"There is definitely a need to redesign the space on Tartu maantee in Tallinn. The current layout does not reflect a modern urban environment," said Aksel Johannes Part, department head at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"There's a lot to be done. Tartu maantee is part of the core bicycle network and needs bike lanes that meet today's standards. Tram conditions could also be improved there. And other aspects of the urban environment — like pedestrian facilities and greenery — could be better," Part said.

He noted that reconstruction of Tartu maantee is not included in the city's current five-year plan because there are many other streets, including in the city center, that also require redevelopment and the city's budget is limited.

"We've prioritized other streets. But in the next investment cycle, which will take place in five to ten years, Tartu maantee should definitely be included. It's a heavily used street that absolutely needs improved space and conditions. That said, different city governments may view priorities differently and the street could be added to plans earlier," Part said.

Explaining the city's long-term plans, Part said that within the core bicycle network — which includes Tartu maantee — there is a need for dedicated bike lanes that do not share space with cars or pedestrians.

"From the pedestrian perspective, there are a lot of small details on Tartu maantee that add up to a big impact. It's worth reviewing how well pedestrians are buffered from other road users, how attractive the environment is — including shade and other greenery benefits — what the options are for crossing the road and how the traffic signal cycles work. Also, how wide are the turning radii to ensure that vehicles slow down when turning. Intersections and crossing points are definitely areas where we can improve pedestrian conditions," Part said.

He added that at intersections where turns are too wide and vehicle lanes are overly spacious, the city plans to reallocate some of that underused road space to pedestrians and greenery.

"This will bring more greenery to the streets and reduce turning speeds, especially where pedestrians are crossing. We plan to start piloting these changes next year," Part said.

Speaking about the intersection of Tartu maantee and Liivalaia tänav — where a tram turning track is also planned — Part said that the final design is still being developed.

"In the preliminary concept, the so-called Stockmann intersection has also been addressed and much more effectively than it is now. In general, the design follows the newly agreed Tallinn street space guidelines, which, for example, no longer allow for channelized right turns in the city center. That type of slip lane is more suited to highways, doesn't work well with bike lanes and creates additional crossings and narrow safety islands for pedestrians," Part explained.

The expansion of the central section of Tartu maantee and the so-called Tartu maantee extension was constructed in the early 2000s according to the design standards of the time. The paving beneath the tram tracks has since been patched as needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Toompea's Toomgild building undergoes renovation

17:16

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

16:44

Keiti Tätte sixth at disc golf world championships after second day

16:07

Transport Administration urges caution before buying e-motorbikes

15:50

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

15:31

Gallery: Õllesummer festival kicks off in Tallinn

15:04

Navy diver: No shortage of adrenaline in a mine diver's work

14:33

Estonia to cap renewable energy fee for major consumers

14:21

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

14:02

Ott Tänak fourth in the Rally Finland initial shakedown

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12:33

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

14:21

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

30.07

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

12:51

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

08:16

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo