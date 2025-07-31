Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

According to pedestrians, the tram tracks on Tartu maantee in Tallinn are in poor condition, with crumbling pavement and dust kicked up by passing trams reaching even those walking by. Stretches of the street without tall greenery become uncomfortable for pedestrians during hot summer weather. The city, however, has no plans to repair the street in the near future.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city has no plans to renovate the tram tracks on Tartu maantee.

"Tartu maantee was renovated relatively recently and right now our focus is on Liivalaia tänav, where one section also includes tram tracks. Tram infrastructure is being updated on a rolling basis, not only by the Tallinn Transport Department but also by the [municipal transport company] Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS," Järvan said.

He added that road improvements are an ongoing process and there are many locations in the city that require attention. "Last year, road maintenance ended up being done at the last minute and this year we wanted to do better," the deputy mayor said.

Still, the city does have a vision for improving Tartu maantee in central Tallinn both in terms of tram infrastructure and the broader streetscape.

"There is definitely a need to redesign the space on Tartu maantee in Tallinn. The current layout does not reflect a modern urban environment," said Aksel Johannes Part, department head at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"There's a lot to be done. Tartu maantee is part of the core bicycle network and needs bike lanes that meet today's standards. Tram conditions could also be improved there. And other aspects of the urban environment — like pedestrian facilities and greenery — could be better," Part said.

He noted that reconstruction of Tartu maantee is not included in the city's current five-year plan because there are many other streets, including in the city center, that also require redevelopment and the city's budget is limited.

"We've prioritized other streets. But in the next investment cycle, which will take place in five to ten years, Tartu maantee should definitely be included. It's a heavily used street that absolutely needs improved space and conditions. That said, different city governments may view priorities differently and the street could be added to plans earlier," Part said.

Explaining the city's long-term plans, Part said that within the core bicycle network — which includes Tartu maantee — there is a need for dedicated bike lanes that do not share space with cars or pedestrians.

"From the pedestrian perspective, there are a lot of small details on Tartu maantee that add up to a big impact. It's worth reviewing how well pedestrians are buffered from other road users, how attractive the environment is — including shade and other greenery benefits — what the options are for crossing the road and how the traffic signal cycles work. Also, how wide are the turning radii to ensure that vehicles slow down when turning. Intersections and crossing points are definitely areas where we can improve pedestrian conditions," Part said.

He added that at intersections where turns are too wide and vehicle lanes are overly spacious, the city plans to reallocate some of that underused road space to pedestrians and greenery.

"This will bring more greenery to the streets and reduce turning speeds, especially where pedestrians are crossing. We plan to start piloting these changes next year," Part said.

Speaking about the intersection of Tartu maantee and Liivalaia tänav — where a tram turning track is also planned — Part said that the final design is still being developed.

"In the preliminary concept, the so-called Stockmann intersection has also been addressed and much more effectively than it is now. In general, the design follows the newly agreed Tallinn street space guidelines, which, for example, no longer allow for channelized right turns in the city center. That type of slip lane is more suited to highways, doesn't work well with bike lanes and creates additional crossings and narrow safety islands for pedestrians," Part explained.

The expansion of the central section of Tartu maantee and the so-called Tartu maantee extension was constructed in the early 2000s according to the design standards of the time. The paving beneath the tram tracks has since been patched as needed.

