Tallinn city heads: Trolleys a better fit for Lasnamäe than trams

Both Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski and Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan believe that a trolleybus would be a more suitable form of electric transport for Lasnamäe in the future than the tram, which has been proposed for decades.

The Lasnamäe canal tramline, planned as early as the 1970s and 1980s for Laagna tee, is no longer seen as a viable idea today. If Tallinn proceeds with its development strategy to transition all public transport to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2035, as outlined in the city's vision, it would be more reasonable to introduce trolleybuses on the canal route, according to city leaders.

Both Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) have recently expressed this view. At a press conference last week, Ossinovski stated that the Lasnamäe (express) tram was designed with "a completely different public transport ideology" in mind, which no longer aligns with modern needs.

"There was an assumption that people would walk half a kilometer to the canal to board a tram. But when we look at how convenient the current bus connections are, the need for a tram simply isn't there," Ossinovski explained.

Järvan echoed this sentiment, telling ERR that although Lasnamäe's dense population concentration would typically justify rail-based transport like a tram, modern commuters are unlikely to walk long distances to reach a tram stop.

"Laagna tee was initially built with the potential for tram lines in mind. However, over the decades, people's expectations and habits have changed. The appeal of walking from an apartment building to the canal to board a tram has diminished significantly," Järvan said.

The Lasnamäe express tram project advanced to the point where tracks were being installed and a tram tunnel was being built in the late 1980s. However, the project was soon halted, and it is unlikely to progress beyond its conceptual stage. Instead, the city envisions trolleybuses running in the canal in the future.

"Electrifying public transport in Lasnamäe would be a good and important idea, and trolleybuses would be the right solution for this in the future," Ossinovski noted.

Tallinn is currently seeking a manufacturer for new trolleybuses, which are expected to arrive in the capital next year. These so-called battery-powered trolleybuses will be able to operate partially without overhead wires, charging their batteries via pantographs on long, straight arterial roads like Sõpruse puiestee and Mustamäe tee. Laagna tee, being particularly long, would be an ideal route for such trolleybuses.

"A long arterial road and the capacity of existing substations make the infrastructure required for battery-powered trolleybuses a feasible investment. These trolleybuses could also exit Laagna tee and make stops closer to residents' homes, similar to buses," Järvan added.

However, the city faces one challenge: the trolleybuses they plan to deploy exceed the length currently permitted by regulations. To address this, Järvan has approached Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE), requesting an amendment to the existing regulations to allow longer trolleybuses on the road.

"We have tested 24-meter-long trolleybuses in Tallinn and are confident that they can be successfully used on high-demand routes without issue. To deploy such vehicles in regular traffic, it is necessary to amend the regulation issued by the minister of economic affairs. Once this is done, the national Transport Administration will be able to register them," Järvan explained in his proposal.

Tallinn tested longer trolleybuses a few years ago. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

New tram routes planned for Põhja-Tallinn instead

The Laagna tee tram is not the only tramline idea associated with Lasnamäe. During the previous city administration's term, when plans for constructing Tallinn Hospital in Lasnamäe were still active, there was also a proposal to extend the Kadriorg tramline up the hill from the Song Festival Grounds to the hospital complex. Although uncertainty about funding has clouded the hospital project, the idea of a tramline along Vana-Narva maantee has lost favor within the city government.

"Currently, the construction priorities for tramlines are the Liivalaia and Pelguranna routes. After these are completed, the priority will shift to extending the Liivalaia tramline to the Kristiine transport hub. With several developments planned in Põhja-Tallinn and projections showing that 40,000 people will move to the district by the end of the decade, this dictates the prioritization of transport infrastructure projects," Järvan explained.

Given that the Kopli peninsula has narrow streets that cannot be widened, the tram network in that area will need to be expanded further, even after the Pelguranna tramline is completed, Järvan said.

"For example, a tramline could be constructed on Kalaranna tänav and connected to the current infrastructure via the Old City Harbor and Erika tänav," the deputy mayor added.

The Kalaranna tramline was also included in a Tallinn tramway street space study completed two years ago. That study suggested that the best solution would be to connect the Kalaranna line to Kadriorg at the other end.

Both the Liivalaia and Pelguranna tramlines must be completed by fall 2029. This means construction needs to begin no later than early 2028, Ossinovski said. If the Kristiine transfer hub is built at the same time, the total cost will range between €80 million and €100 million, with €40 million expected to come from European funding.

City sees little sense in tram lines to neighboring municipalities

A little over a decade ago, there were serious discussions about extending a tramline from the airport to Rae Municipality, reaching Peetri and possibly even Jüri. Rae Municipality expressed significant interest in the idea. However, Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski now says it is clear that such a line will not be built during this decade, and a tram might not be the most practical solution.

"Whether it will happen in the next decade depends on decisions made by future city administrations and also the national government. Connections to suburban municipalities are certainly necessary, but whether a tram is the most efficient solution for this – I have my doubts," Ossinovski stated.

"Currently, the most viable option is to extend bus route 25 to Tabasalu, but we are also considering extending bus route 2 to Peetri," he added.

The 1982 plan for future tramlines in Tallinn. Source: Eduard Šergalin/RPI Eesti Projekt/Dmitry G/wikimedia.commons

--

