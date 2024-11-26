Tallinn to sell off 41 old trolleybuses

Tallinn is planning to sell off 41 of its old trolleybuses. Thirty-eight will be auctioned off to businesses from Tuesday, while the remaining three will be offered for sale to private buyers on Wednesday.

Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) has announced that 38 Solaris Trollino trolleybuses, which have been used by the company in the Estonian capital, will be available for public auction starting this week.

Twenty-one of the 38 trolleybuses for sale measure 12 meters in length, while 17 of them are 18 meters long.

A further three trolleys will also be put up for private sale on the osta.ee portal.

The sale offer states that bidders must take into account that these are second-hand trolleybuses and have been removed from service in Tallinn as they are in a poor condition and it is no longer worth repairing them. The seller is also not required to provide technical documentation for the trolleybuses.

The trolley buses are mainly of interest to companies that already own a fleet, Kaido Padar, head of Tallinna Linnatransport told ERR show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We are offering 38 trolleybuses to companies that would like to own these beautiful blue trolleys on wheels in the future," Padar said. "Their fates will be different. Companies from third countries have already been here to look at them. A lot of them have said that in all likelihood if someone in their home country wins, they will be used for spare parts."

Padar pointed out that from Wednesday onwards, it will be possible for private individuals to bid for three of the trolleybuses on the osta.ee portal.

"We have seen saunas made out of cars and we have a library made out of a tram. So, maybe some village associations could use a blue trolleybus like this for something somewhere in the middle of their village," said Padar.

Padar was not able to say what one of the trolleybuses ought to be worth. "Recently we sold our old trams, and the price of one tram was up to €3,000. Let's see what the price of a trolleybus is on this occasion," he said.

If the trolleybuses are not bought from TLT, they will be scrapped. However, Padar stressed that interest in them has been high. "A dozen or so companies have already expressed interest," he said.

Padar added that three old trolleybuses will remain in Tallinn.

The deadline for submitting bids for the trolleybuses is December 9

TLT added that it plans to acquire more gas-fueled buses in the new year, and that by 2026, modern trolleybuses capable of autonomous operation are expected to be running in the capital.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!