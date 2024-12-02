X!

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

News
The Old Harbor tram line was opened on November 29, 2024 with an official ceremony.
The Old Harbor tram line was opened on November 29, 2024 with an official ceremony. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

After a year and a half of work, the long-awaited new Old Harbor tramline was completed in Tallinn this week.

As part of the launch, "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal" took a test ride on the newly finished line, which runs from Suur-Paala to the southeast of central Tallinn, through the city center and via the harbor, and terminates at the end of the Kopli peninsula to the north.

The new route began running Sunday following an opening ceremony on the Friday, which was when the "Aktuaalne kaamera" crew got to ride the line.

Pent Paalberg, who is both a tram driver and Tallinn Transport (TLT) electric transport group leader, gave "Aktuaalne kaamera" the grand tour.

He said: "I drove a regular route for five years, then about a year ago, I was promoted."

"There are no formal 'line supervisors' in the department nowadays, but I still find myself behind the wheel from time to time," he went on – including on Friday.
The job is more varied than it might seem, he added. "No day is the same, and you get to see the cityscape from a completely different perspective, every day."

The route passes along Laikmaa, past the Rotermani quarter and on to the harbor – locations which had previously not been on any tram line, which by itself generated plenty of interest from the public.

The newly-constructed tram lines run through central Tallinn via A. Laikmaa and Hobujaama, past the Rotermani quarter and on to the Old City Harbor, after which the line picks up its already existing route from the Linnahall on to Kopli. Source: TLT

Paalberg also noted an uptick in tram enthusiasts in the capital, adding that many had been coming even to film on their phone or take snaps of the new tram route.

"They always wave," he added.

In addition to his duties as a tram driver, Paalberg noted that he sometimes rides trams as a passenger himself. "Especially in the city center," he said.
This perhaps inevitably leads to a form of mental back-seat driving, however.

"When a tram driver rides as a passenger, they're constantly thinking about how the current driver is doing things. But that's kind of an occupational hazard."

The new route picks up the previous line between the Linnahall and Kultuurikatel, and goes on from there to Kopli.

The plan is for it to eventually be extended to the airport, in the opposite direction, too.

Tallinn Airport had its own tram terminal for several years, but this had to be taken offline due to ongoing work on the Rail Baltica terminal.

The line cost around €55 million to build; €36.5 of this came from the EU's NextGenerationEU fund.

Travelers' information on all Tallinn public transport routes is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Ave Lutter.

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:41

Estonian women's biathlon relay team 10th in Finland world cup stage

09:58

Growing alcohol consumption among women worrying health promoters

09:35

Historian: War in Ukraine an ideological clash

09:06

Elering tender sparks strong interest, may lead to multiple small power stations

08:33

Tallinn Mayor lights first Advent candle of the season

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

07:11

Monday's weather in Estonia stays mild, will get colder later on in the week

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

01.12

Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron takes first win of the season in Qatar

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

01.12

History: The 1924 December coup attempt in Estonia

30.11

Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

01.12

Merilin Pärli: No state on Fridays

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo