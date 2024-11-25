State to support Pelguranna tram connection with €20 million

The Ministry of Climate has allocated nearly €20 million in European Union funding to Tallinn for the construction of a new tram line to Pelguranna. With the city's co-financing, the total investment will exceed €28 million.

According to Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), the construction of the Pelguranna tram line is part of the city's ambitious plan to develop public transportation.

"In the coming years, we will invest over €100 million to build new tram lines and nearly completely renew our rolling stock. Next year, we will begin the design phase for the Pelguranna and Liivalaia-Kristiine tram lines, with the new lines set to open for passengers in 2029. Additionally, we will procure new trams, trolleybuses and biogas buses to ensure public transport becomes a convenient alternative to private cars," Ossinovski said.

The Pelguranna tram will run along Puhangu tänav, ending at Stroomi Beach. The planned tram line will be approximately 1.8 kilometers long, with future plans allowing for its extension through the coastal park to the development areas of Meeruse and Bekker.

In addition to the Pelguranna tram line, €15.5 million from the same funding source will go toward building a new tram line on Liivalaia tänav. Tallinn will also receive €10.1 million for developing cycling paths and €9.6 million for constructing a multimodal public transport hub in Lilleküla to improve connections between various modes of public transit. Nearly €26 million will be allocated to Tartu and Pärnu for creating comprehensive cycling path networks.

These projects, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, will be implemented between 2024 and 2029.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) noted that, in addition to tramlines, the state will invest in developing cycling paths and public transport hubs with the support of the European Union.

--

