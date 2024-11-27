Tallinn and Harju County to introduce new-look public transport card

On December 1, Tallinn and Harju County are set to launch a redesigned and more secure Ühiskaart (public transport card). The price of the new cards will increase from €2 to €3, though existing Ühiskaart cards will remain valid, and no replacement is required.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), the new cards will feature two different designs. "Public transport users can choose between a card with the classic Tallinn skyline or a more playful design," Järvan said.

"The Ühiskaart has been in use for over a decade, and during this time, technology has advanced. In cooperation with our service provider, we are meeting modern standards."

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the new Ühiskaart, based on Mifare Plus technology, is equipped with 128-bit AES encryption, making it more secure than its predecessor. Indrek Järma, head of the Estonian market for Ridango AS, the city's service provider, emphasized that the technological upgrade aligns with international security standards.

"Technology has evolved significantly over the past 12 years. From December, contactless chip cards with enhanced security features will be available for purchase. Existing cards will remain valid, and there is no need to replace them," Järma explained

From December, the price of the Ühiskaart will increase from €2 to €3. The price adjustment is attributed to a significant rise in production and maintenance costs in recent years, as well as an increase in the VAT rate. The price of the Ühiskaart has previously remained unchanged since 2012.

The new public transport cards will be available at sales points from December 1.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!