Tallinn to remove advertising from sides of buses and trams

Starting next year, Tallinn will no longer allow advertisements on the exteriors of city buses, trams and trolleys. Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan told ERR that the revenue generated from such ads was insufficient. Additionally, Järvan noted that Tallinn's public transportation vehicles should stand out in the city's visual landscape.

Advertising on buses and trams operating on city routes has already diminished significantly and the remaining ads will disappear by the end of the year, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) told ERR.

Some exceptions may still be considered, Järvan added. For instance, the city is exploring the possibility of keeping messages on the rear of buses encouraging greater use of public transportation. Digital screens inside vehicles may also continue to display advertisements.

"There are two main reasons behind this decision to eliminate ads," Järvan explained. "First, the revenue from these advertisements, compared to the associated bureaucracy and often negative feedback received about the content, posed challenges for the city. The cost-to-benefit ratio simply wasn't favorable."

The second reason is the city's desire to make Tallinn's public transportation more visually distinctive and to maintain a unified design for the fleet's appearance.

"If we truly want to improve public transportation and make it more appealing, having a distinct and consistent brand for public transport plays an important role," Järvan said. "This consistency builds trust in public transport and, in the long run, could enhance its attractiveness and the perception of it as a natural choice for getting around."

Annual revenue short of half a million

Järvan noted that while selling advertising space was profitable, it was not particularly lucrative. "Let's just say it wasn't making us rich. Moreover, as advertising spaces in Tallinn's urban landscape have significantly increased over the decades, the revenue generated from public transport ads was no longer comparable to previous years," he said.

According to the annual financial report of Tallinn's public transport operator TLT advertising brought in €431,000 last year, compared to €447,500 the year before. By contrast, revenue from fines, penalties and compensation was much higher, amounting to €1.144 million in 2022 and over €700,000 in 2021.

The coalition formed in Tallinn earlier this year included the removal of advertising from public transportation in its agreement. The ban has also been formalized in the 10-year transport contract between the city and TLT.

"Advertising may not be placed on the interior or exterior surfaces of public transport vehicles. Exceptions are permitted only if the advertisement complies with Tallinn's transport design system requirements and legal regulations. The location of any advertisement must be pre-approved by the city. The content of the advertisement must comply with legislation and the transport operator is responsible for ensuring this. Advertisements for alcoholic beverages, sugary drinks, sweets, loan products, motor vehicles and related goods or services, inappropriate content, tobacco products or political campaigns are prohibited," the contract provides.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!