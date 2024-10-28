X!

Tallinn mapping public transport stop accessibility

A new bus stop on Hobujaama in Talliinn.
A new bus stop on Hobujaama in Talliinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Volunteers are helping to map the accessibility of public transport in Tallinn to improve access for travelers.

Starting Monday (October 28), volunteers will assist in mapping and photographing over a thousand public transport stops in Tallinn for the city's accessibility information system.

Based on the photos, the project will assess accessibility elements, such as tactile features for the visually impaired or high curbs that wheelchair users need to be aware of.

The project uses the Crowdsorsa mobile game app, which has been employed in Helsinki to map crosswalks and traffic lights.

The Tallinn Accessibility Information System, created in 2020 and available at lips.tallinn.ee, is designed for people with special needs to help them better plan their daily transport.

Although the system already includes information on public transport stops, the data needs updating.

Jako Stein, senior specialist at Tallinn's Welfare and Healthcare Department, said individuals simply need to download the free Crowdsorsa mobile app, create a user account, and select the Tallinn public transport stop survey.

"Be sure to carefully read the instructions before starting, then begin photographing and uploading pictures of the stops," added Stein.

Participants in Crowdsorsa can earn a reward of €1 per stop photographed, provided the stop hasn't already been photographed by someone else.

Crowdsorsa CEO Toni Paju added that all submitted photos are reviewed to ensure they meet requirements.

"The map application shows which stops have already been photographed and where unphotographed stops remain," he noted, adding that the goal is to gather images for all 1,088 public transport stops in Tallinn.

Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase said improving accessibility is one of Tallinn's priorities. "Volunteer contributions are vital in helping us reach our goal of a more accessible city for all," he said.

The mapping of Tallinn's public transport stops began today at 9:00 am. Submitted photos will be used to assess accessibility and will be uploaded to the lips.tallinn.ee platform.

The mapping project is organized by the Tallinn Welfare and Healthcare Department in collaboration with selected contractors, Riesa Consultative Oy and Finnora Oy (Crowdsorsa), who have previously used similar methods in Helsinki to map crosswalks and sound-equipped traffic lights.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

