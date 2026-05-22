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Accessibility expert: Simple solutions often beat high-tech fixes

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Jako Stein in Tallinn.
Jako Stein in Tallinn. Source: ERR
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Tallinn city specialist and wheelchair user Jako Stein says even well-designed concrete often does more to improve urban accessibility than high-tech solutions.

Stein, a senior specialist at the Tallinn Welfare and Healthcare Department, noted that some accessibility features look good on paper but are difficult to use in practice.

In Põhja-Tallinn's Küti Quarter, he approved of a well-designed concrete stairway that can be navigated independently in a wheelchair.

"Concrete is a big help to people with mobility disabilities," he said.

Stein helps map accessible sites and barriers across the Estonian capital. To date, more than 3,000 locations are listed on the city's accessibility map, with details on which mobility aids can access them.

First launched in 2020, it is now being expanded nationwide, including through pilot projects in Pärnu and Rae and Saku municipalities.

Renovations in 2020 of the stairs leading to the War of Independence monument in Tallinn's Freedom Square still did not improve their accessibility. Source: Margus Saar

'Accessible' not always accessible

Stein also pointed to gaps in designs that were meant to improve accessibility but "have been built in a way that can't be used independently," or impose additional obstacles for users, ranging from wheelchair users to those pushing strollers.

At Tallinn's Freedom Square, for example, reaching the War of Independence monument by stairs takes just a few moments for those who can walk up the steps, but nearly a kilometer of detours for those who can't.

Still, the specialist highlighted better examples in the capital as well, including upgraded railway platforms with improved ramps and tactile paths for low-vision and blind users.

The Port of Tallinn's D-terminal also features wider accessible parking spaces, lowered curbs and tactile paths and signage.

"The D-terminal even has water fountains that have been designed with accessibility in mind," Stein added.

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Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

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