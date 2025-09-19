Estonia's equality commissioner calls for more inclusive playgrounds, cities

Estonia's equality commissioner is urging Tallinn ensure its new city master plan — from playgrounds to other public spaces — is more accessible and welcoming to all genders.

Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner Christian Veske wrote to Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE), reminding them of the city's obligations under the Gender Equality Act as it drafts its first master plan in decades.

He said mobility planning isn't the only concern. Public spaces also need attention, with playgrounds in particular offering activities for children of all genders, since leisure opportunities appealing to girls and boys often differ.

"It's important that public spaces are engaging and offer activities regardless of children's gender, bringing them together rather than separating them," Veske said.

Veske stressed that local governments should analyze planned solutions from a gender perspective, taking into account the needs of women and men as well as girls and boys. The goal, he said, is to reduce inequality and create a balanced, supportive environment for all residents and visitors.

He clarified he wasn't suggesting current designs are unsuitable, but rather calling for impact analyses and fresh ideas before new plans are finalized.

A city's long-term master plan, the equality commissioner told ERR, "will shape the living environment for years to come and reflects who and what is valued in the city" — including determining whether Tallinn is a city where diverse communities coexist or remain segregated.

As an example, Veske said soccer fields and basketball courts tend to attract boys, while climbing areas or ping-pong tables appeal to all genders. Street lighting also matters, he noted, because it directly affects how safe women and teens feel outdoors.

Beyond gender, city planning should also consider age, health and mobility. Veske pointed out that older residents need benches along their routes, and those with strollers and wheelchair users in particular rely on wide, well-cleared paths.

Urbanist: Focus on diversity

Keiti Kljavin, an urbanist at Estonian Urban Lab and the Tallinn Urban Planning Department, said gender-based planning is about activity spaces, not aesthetics. She noted that playgrounds often emphasize physical ability, which boys favor, and skate parks also tend to draw mostly boys. "Should girls be left only as spectators?" she asked.

Vienna, she said, offers a good example of a city where women and girls feel safe in public space. But she argued it would be excessive to set strict criteria in the city's master plan.

"It's important to aim for diversity — that the city is for everyone," she said, adding that this also applies to creating gender-inclusive playgrounds.

Research shows girls use public parks less starting at age 8 and report feeling unsafe ten times more often than boys. In Estonia, only one in ten 15-year-old girls gets enough physical activity, according to the National Institute for Health Development (TAI).

Surveys suggest better lighting, wider sidewalks, more seating, separate swings, wider entrances, smaller play areas and safe restrooms would encourage girls to return to playgrounds.

Skate parks and sports fields could also be redesigned to avoid large open areas dominated by one group, with multiple entrances and exits helping to make the space feel safer.

--

