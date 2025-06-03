X!

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

A view of Tallinn's old and new towns.
A view of Tallinn's old and new towns. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn is set to begin drafting a new comprehensive plan for the city, replacing the existing document, which is 25 years old and outdated. It will focus on citywide networks, including education, public transport, and green spaces.

Over the past 25 years, urban planning principles have changed a lot and failing to keep up with modernization can hinder city development and unnecessarily delay processes.

"The goal is for this comprehensive plan to be as flexible as possible, so that we don't lock ourselves in to the extent that we then have to start drafting detailed plans to amend the comprehensive plan, which are simply more time-consuming and increase bureaucracy," said Andro Mänd, Tallinn's head architect.

He added that district-level comprehensive plans will likely be phased out in the future.

"Between Kristiine and Mustamäe, for example, it is actually hard to tell where the boundary is. But if you have a comprehensive plan on one side of the street that's 15 years newer than the one on the other side, that creates certain problem areas," the architect said.

Andro Mänd. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The new plan will focus on creating and developing citywide networks, such as education, public transport, and green spaces.

"Education networks, neighborhood-based kindergartens and schools, the public transport network, blue infrastructure, and green areas—these all directly affect residents and their well-being," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE).

"The current comprehensive plans include far too many unnecessary so-called details, or just details that really aren't needed at that level. We don't need to pinpoint the exact location of every bush, every tree, or every school building. In fact, doing so slows down the process and ultimately doesn't lead to better outcomes," she told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

For example, a unified set of principles is already being used in the construction and reconstruction of streets.

"The city has practically completed a new street typology guide, created in cooperation with the Transport Department, which maps out virtually every street in Tallinn and assigns each a street type. There are a total of nine different street types. And that already dictates what kinds of lanes and features each street should have," Mänd explained.

Madle Lippus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The new comprehensive plan will also be used to shape the economy and entrepreneurship.

"We definitely need to think about how to develop the economy through urban planning, specifically manufacturing and industry. We can't focus solely on startups and IT companies. We have maybe been too quick to let industry move out of the city. And then low-wage workers often have to travel out of the city every morning and back in the evening," Mänd said.

The previous mayor, current opposition leader and Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart, agrees that the city needs a new plan.

"The first thing to keep in mind is that the approach cannot be ideological. It must be pragmatic, so that the city can develop and there's space for both cars and pedestrians. We shouldn't set a goal that the city must grow endlessly, accepting as many people as it can. There has to be a limit," he said.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

