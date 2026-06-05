X!

Tartu approves plan for new six-story police headquarters

News
The new police building is the largest structure in the plan and will be located along Kalda tee.
The new police building is the largest structure in the plan and will be located along Kalda tee. Source: Tartu City Government
News

The Tartu city government has approved a detailed plan for a new urban district in the Annelinn neighborhood, including a proposed six-story police and border guard (PPA) headquarters, to address space shortages in the current facility on Riia tänav.

The plots at Kalda tee 5 and Kalda tee 11 and their surrounding area in Annelinn, Tartu, are currently largely undeveloped and mostly consist of natural land. The development area is located in the immediate vicinity of the A. Le Coq sports hall.

Approximately 13 buildable plots are planned for the roughly 10.5-hectare area, said Tartu Deputy Mayor Kertu Vuks.

"There are various functions in this planning area, including commercial and residential uses. In terms of apartment buildings, the number of floors will step from two to six. We aim to design the city so that businesses — such as cafés, small shops, and other services—can also be established near residential spaces," said Vuks.

The central feature of the new urban district will be the new PPA building, which may have up to six stories. The maximum permitted building footprint is about 7,600 square meters.

"When initiating the plan, the city relied on the fact that Kalda tee 5 is designated as national defense land in the comprehensive plan, which allows for the construction of a building suitable for police needs in the future," Vuks explained.

The current PPA building in Tartu is located on Riia tänav and serves as a regional center covering six counties. The building, completed in the early 1970s, is rented by the PPA. However, policing has evolved significantly over time, and the current facility no longer provides sufficient space for work or service delivery, said Lauri Tamm, head of the information bureau of the South Prefecture.

"To successfully carry out our current duties, we have adapted the existing space as much as possible. However, we have reached a limit — our facility no longer meets our technical needs, and we are unable to provide modern working conditions for our officers," said Tamm.

For example, a police dog kennel is located on Riia Street, but there is no training field for the dogs near the building. The new building could improve working conditions for both the dogs and the officers, Tamm added.

"The main benefit would be improved working conditions and the ability to better use the capabilities that have been added to the police over time, so we can ensure internal security more effectively," he said.

At the same time, the development must take into account that one-third of the planning area is designated as green space, which cannot be fenced. Footpaths may be designed to run through this area.

"A preliminary strategic environmental impact assessment has already been carried out there, and the green area will be preserved — it also contains protected species," said Vuks.

Parking solutions will be determined during the design phase, and architectural competitions must be held before applying for a building permit. The detailed plan will be on public display from June 19 until mid-July, and the city government hopes to finalize it in the fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Tartu approves plan for new six-story police headquarters

17:02

MP: Riigikogu to vote on speed camera warning sign bill before midsummer

16:45

Doctors will be allowed to prescribe medicines to themselves

16:31

Estonia's AI program gets €11M boost but no immediate economic return expected

16:21

Gallery: Sipsik mania sweeps Tallinn as beloved character turns 65 Updated

15:55

Estonia to host large-scale NATO medical exercise this month

15:29

Strengthening El Niño unlikely to affect Estonia's summer weather

15:29

Gallery: Wartime Estonian flag hidden since 1944 returns home from Australia Updated

15:05

US Marines training with Estonia's navy during BALTOPS exercise

14:59

Land deal for Narva EDF base caught in local political standoff

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

'Schengen door needs closing more tightly:' 11 countries call for Russian visa restrictions

04.06

Estonia police expand 'cool-down stops' as alternative to speeding fines

04.06

Swedish parliament approves prison leasing agreement with Estonia

04.06

Estonia's Ministry of Finance to restrict access to beneficial owners data

04.06

Birdwatcher snaps rare sighting of vulture in western Estonia

03.06

Rail Baltica main line more than twice as expensive in Latvia than in Estonia

13:18

Ukrainian nationals cannot obtain Estonian citizenship until war ends

04.06

Estonian police withhold location of previously missing child from mother Updated

07:37

Gallery: Security services practice surprise attack response at ERR Updated

03.06

Air threat alert: No drones detected in Estonia's airspace, EDF says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo