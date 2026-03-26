3 apartment buildings to be erected in place of derelict houses in Tartu

Long-abandoned buildings that have stood for decades at the foot of Toomemägi in downtown Tartu will be demolished and within two years three apartment buildings will rise in their place.

The buildings located at the foot of Toomemägi along Karl Ernst von Baeri tänav have served various purposes over time. In 1805, the property belonged to the University of Tartu as a horticultural plot, in the mid-19th century, ownership changed and beer cellars were built there. Later, the property returned to university use and the building was reconstructed.

Most recently, in the 1990s, the building complex was used by the Estonian University of Life Sciences. For nearly the past 30 years, however, the complex has stood vacant and fallen into disrepair. Demolition of the buildings began last week.

"Today, a permit has been issued for partial demolition, but no application has yet been submitted for reconstruction or for the new development. Demolition is permitted for all parts designated in the detailed plan or allowed to be removed under heritage protection special conditions," said Tartu city government chief architect Ivo-Sven Riet.

The site is governed by a detailed plan adopted in 2014. Egle Tamm, chief specialist for heritage protection at the Tartu city government, said that the red-brick building facing the street, dating from the 19th century and relatively well preserved, must be restored. Three vaulted cellars located in the western part of the complex must also be preserved.

"These are very exceptional cellars. They are called cellars, but they are not underground; they are above ground — very impressive spaces with cylindrical vaults, quite rare, about 150 years old or even older," Tamm explained.

Under the valid detailed plan, 90 percent of the area is designated for residential use and 10 percent for commercial and service purposes.

According to Riet, the plan prescribes three new buildings with a total of 44 apartments permitted on the site. "The heights are defined in the detailed plan by building zones. The tallest is approximately 16 meters above ground level; we refined this height through design conditions issued on March 3, allowing it to be increased by 10 percent so that the residential units can emerge more from the slope's shadow and receive more light."

Kristjan Mugra, a representative of OÜ Kesklinna Kinnisvara, the developer of the area, told ERR in a written comment that the tallest building will be five stories high and include balconies. In addition, a new smaller building with five apartments will be constructed and the two-story red-brick building along the street will be restored. Most apartments will have two to four rooms, while smaller loft-style units spanning two floors are also planned for the restored building. Mugra added that parking will largely be provided in an underground enclosed garage, with some spaces also located beneath the smaller new building and in the courtyard.

Commenting on the timeline, Mugra said demolition work is expected to be completed by May, with building permits likely in place by autumn. The two smaller buildings are scheduled for completion in the spring–summer of next year, while the five-story building could be finished in spring 2028.

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